Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Martin Zubimendi blow, club advised to sign Victor Osimhen, and more - April 26, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, April 28. Mikel Arteta's team is first in the league table after 34 games, with reigning champions Manchester City breathing down their neck on second.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to secure the services of Victor Osimhen.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 26, 2024.

Arsenal suffer Martin Zubimendi blow

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates.

Martin Zubimendi has revealed that he is not interested in rumors linking him with an exit from Real Sociedad. The Spanish midfielder is a target for Arsenal ahead of the summer, with Mikel Arteta keen to reinforce the middle of the park. The Gunners have had their eyes on Zubimendi for a while and have been tipped to move for him this year.

The north London side brought in Declan Rice from West Ham United last summer and are now looking for his ideal midfield partner. Jorginho is in the final months of his contract and could be on his way out this year. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny also remain linked with exits ahead of the summer. Zubimendi could be the ideal candidate to help Arteta's team hit a higher gear.

However, speaking recently as cited by Caught Offside, the 25-year-old insisted that he is happy at Reale Arena.

“They are just rumours, I am happy at Real Sociedad, it is like my home. I cannot say that I will play my entire career at Real Sociedad, perhaps the club does not want me to continue in the future. And I do not worry about those rumours,” said Zubimendi.

Zubimendi has appeared 44 times across competitions this season, registering four goals and one assist.

Gunners advised to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could be on the move come summer

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has advised the club to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. The Napoli striker is a wanted man this year, despite signing a new deal with the club last December. Arsenal are looking for a new No. 9 and have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

Speaking recently, as cited by Now Arsenal, Silvestre also named Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins as a stellar option for his former side.

“You always need to bring players in, and probably number one is a striker if you can. The one that is going to get 30 goals. Fantastic. That would mean business has been done properly,” said Silvestre.

He continued:

"Osimhen and Watkins are the 30-40 goals a season strikers. A good striker will create chances for himself. I would say Osimhen and Watkins are the attackers that can score 30-40 goals a season at Arsenal.”

Watkins has scored 26 goals and set up 12 more from 47 outings across competitions this season.

Arsenal interested in Samu Omorodion

Samu Omorodion is wanted in the Premier League.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Samu Omorodion, according to Caught Offside. The Spanish forward has been in fine form for Alaves this season, on loan from Atletico Madrid. The 19-year-old has appeared 31 times across competitions, registering nine goals and one assist. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs in the Premier League, including the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add more firepower to his attack before the start of the new season and Omorodion has popped up on his radar. Los Rojiblancos are reportedly willing to let the teenager leave for an offer of around €60m. The Spaniard is also being eyed by West Ham United and Liverpool, with the Hammers apparently pushing for his services.