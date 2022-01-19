Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in 3-way battle for Middlesbrough star; club receive boost in pursuit of Juventus ace, and more - 19 January 2022

Arsenal will look to edge closer to their first silverware of the season when they face Liverpool on Thursday in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final. The first leg between the two teams ended goalless at Anfield a week ago.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are locked in a three-way battle for a Middlesbrough star. Elsewhere, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Juventus midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 19th January 2022.

Arsenal in three-way battle for Djed Spence

Arsenal are locked in a three-way battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United for Middlesbrough's Djed Spence, according to Sky Sports. The Gunners are looking to shore up their right-back area this year. However, a move for Spence will have to wait until the summer, as he has already played for two clubs this season.

Spence has caught the eye while on loan at Nottingham Forest this season. The 21-year-old has registered 20 appearances for the Championship side. He also featured in Forest's win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. The Gunners are hoping to lap him up to address a lingering issue in their squad.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been a revelation at right-back since arriving last summer. However, both his backups in the squad are facing uncertain futures. Cedric Soares is linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, while Callum Chambers is set to become a free agent this summer. Spence represents a more attacking alternative option to Tomiyasu.

However, the Englishman is also wanted by Spurs and Leeds. Unfortunately, all three Premier League sides will have to pursue alternate targets, or wait to pounce on him at the end of the season.

Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Arthur Melo

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Arthur Melo. According to Get French Football News, Juventus are already preparing for life without the Brazilian. The Gunners are eager to bring in a new midfielder this month. They have their eyes on the former Barcelona star who has struggled to make an impact in Turin.

Get French Football News @GFFN Talks now on between Lyon & Juventus over the possible transfer of Bruno Guimarães, but hard to see how an agreement will be reached with OL's demands, according to @IgnazioGenuardi . Juventus looking to move to replace Arthur who is closing in on loan move to Arsenal. Talks now on between Lyon & Juventus over the possible transfer of Bruno Guimarães, but hard to see how an agreement will be reached with OL's demands, according to @IgnazioGenuardi. Juventus looking to move to replace Arthur who is closing in on loan move to Arsenal.

The Bianconeri are ready to let him leave on loan, and have identified Bruno Guimaraes as his replacement.

The Serie A giants are currently negotiating with Lyon to facilitate a move, although there has been no breakthrough just yet. Once the Old Lady get their man, they are expected to let Arthur move to the Emirates.

Sead Kolasinac leaves Arsenal

Sead Kolasinac has terminated his Arsenal contract by mutual consent, the club has confirmed. The 28-year-old was a peripheral figure at the Emirates. He has now left the club as a free agent, and moved to Marseille.

Arsenal @Arsenal Thank you and good luck, Sead Thank you and good luck, Sead 👊

Kolasinac joined the Gunners in 2016, and featured heavily for the club in his first few seasons. However, he has struggled for chances since the arrival of manager Mikel Arteta. The 29-year-old was sent on loan to Schalke for the second half of last season.

Bhargav