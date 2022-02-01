Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners' €70 million offer for Swedish ace rejected; star striker completes dramatic Barcelona move, and more - 1 February 2022

Arsenal failed to strengthen their squad before the end of the winter transfer window. Currently sixth in the league table, the Gunners remain in the hunt for a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal offered €70 million for a Swedish ace, but their offer was turned down. Elsewhere, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed a dramatic move to Barcelona before the end of the transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 1st February 2022.

Arsenal's €70 million for Alexander Isak rejected

Arsenal submitted a €70 million offer for Alexander Isak in the final hours of transfer deadline day.

Arsenal submitted a €70 million offer for Alexander Isak in the final hours of transfer deadline day, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo. The north London side were desperate to end the month with a new striker. However, Real Sociedad were only willing to let their star leave if his release clause was met.

Isak has not taken the league by a storm this season, but remains an important part of Sociedad's starting eleven. The Swedish striker has registered eight goals from 25 appearances for the La Liga side. However, his all-round contributions have impressed The Gunners.

The Premier League side are in a delicate situation, with their strikers. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both being in the final few months of their contracts. Manager Mikel Arteta would like Nketiah to stay, but the Englishman wants to leave the Emirates. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been indefinitely frozen out of the first team.

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal continue to push for Alexander Isak as an alternative to Raul de Tomas & although the deal is complicated by the player’s high release clause, Edu is understood to be working hard on a move, meaning that a late deal cannot be ruled out at this stage. [ @ChrisWheatley_ Arsenal continue to push for Alexander Isak as an alternative to Raul de Tomas & although the deal is complicated by the player’s high release clause, Edu is understood to be working hard on a move, meaning that a late deal cannot be ruled out at this stage. [@ChrisWheatley_] https://t.co/M8p8YAkK4m

Arsenal were hoping to resolve the issue by securing Isak's services. Arteta was convinced that the player would thrive with his tactics. The London side were ready to break the bank for the 22-year-old. However, Real Sociedad wanted his €90 million release clause to be paid in full.

The Gunners failed to return with an improved offer, and as such, Isak will remain with the La Liga side for the rest of the season. The Premier League side are still in need of a new number nine, and could return for the Swede in the summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completes dramatic Barcelona move; official announcement imminent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to complete his proposed move to Barcelona due to salary issues

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona ran into rough weather due to salary issues, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The Gabon international was a peripheral figure at Arsenal after being kept out of the first team due to disciplinary issues. His last appearance for the Gunners was on December 6, and Aubameyang was not part of the club's winter training in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana were eager to add a new number nine in January. They were locked in discussions with the Gunners regarding a move on deadline day. The move seemingly broke down over the player's salary demand.

However, as reported by Sky Sports, Aubameyang flew out to Barcelona on Monday morning, and agreed a significant pay cut to salvage the transfer from collapsing. He was on reported weekly wages of £350,000 at the Emirates.

The player has been signed and registered by the Blaugrana on a free transfer, and an official announcement is imminent.

Aubameyang has departed the Emirates with a decent record of 93 goals in 163 games across competitions. The 32-year-old's exit has saved the Gunners £25 million in wages, but leaves them perilously light in attack.

Gunners fail in late attempt to sign Alvaro Morata

Arsenal failed with an eleventh-hour attempt to secure a loan move for Alvaro Morata.

Arsenal failed with an eleventh-hour attempt to secure a loan move for Alvaro Morata, according to The Mirror. Arteta was determined to end the window with a new number nine. When the doors closed on all of his shortlisted targets, the Spaniard turned to his compatriot, who is on loan at Juventus.

With the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in Turin, Morata's game time is set to be severely reduced. Arteta reached out to the Atletico Madrid man to coax him to move to the Emirates on loan. However, his efforts went in vain, and Morata ended up staying with Juventus, as the striker apparently harboured reservations about a Premier League return.

