Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have £76 million bid rejected for Napoli striker; club advised to sign experienced players this summer, and more - 22 May 2022

Arsenal's summer plans could all hinge on their result against Everton on Sunday in their final Premier League game of the season. A win against the Toffees, coupled with a Tottenham Hotspur defeat against Norwich City will help manager Mikel Arteta's men finish fourth. They trail Spurs by two points after 37 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have had a £76 million bid for a Nigerian striker rejected by Napoli. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised by Paddy Kenny to sign experienced players this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 22 May 2022:

Arsenal's £76 million bid rejected for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal's £76 million bid for Victor Osimhen has been rejected by Napoli, according to Caught Offside via Calciomercato.

The Nigerian striker has been in red-hot form for the Serie A team this season, scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances across competitions. His rise has endeared the 23-year-old to the Gunners, who are looking for a striker after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January.

Arteta wants a new face to take over the goalscoring duties next season and is hoping to rope in Osimhen. However, Napoli have rejected the Gunners' club record bid for the Nigerian.

The Serie A side want £92 million to part ways with the 23-year-old. The Gunners might be sceptical to pay such an exorbitant sum for a striker unproven in the Premier League.

Paddy Kenny advises Gunners to sign experienced players this summer

Former England goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has advised Arsenal to sign experienced players this summer. Arteta opted to sign under-23 players only last summer and has struggled with a lack of experience this season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny urged the Gunners to target UEFA Champions League winners.

"They need an experienced head in there. Maybe one or two players who have been there and done it. I think that is what has let them down in these last few weeks. There were no calm heads on the pitch against Tottenham or Newcastle; they lost their cool completely, which was disappointing and a huge development," said Kenny.

He continued:

“In those moments, you need a calm head to settle everything down, and I don’t think Arsenal have that. If they are going to go one better next season and get into the top four, that is exactly what I would do. Go out and sign someone who has won the big competitions, the Champions League. That will work."

Aaron Ramsdale has answered his critics, says Ian Wright

Aaron Ramsdale has been rock-solid between the sticks this season.

Aaron Ramsdale has emphatically shut up his critics, according to Arsenal legend Ian Wright. Ramsdale arrived at the Emirates last summer with a relatively poor record but has been outstanding since then.

Speaking recently, Wright heaped praise on the 24-year-old:

"Aaron Ramsdale, when he went to Arsenal, he was kind of ridiculed. They said, 'Oh, he had two relegations', which I can’t see as a negative when you are young. He has come in there. We have seen his emergence. He has been very, very swift – and he’s playing with him (Pickford for England) on a regular basis; that will make him understand, 'Yeah, I am playing with a top keeper. I need to get myself in order'," said Wright.

He continued:

"Aaron Ramsdale seems to express it (his emotions) with more fun, whereas Jordan Pickford, you probably put it down to, he does get a lot of criticism. Whereas Aaron Ramsdale, he can now look at people and laugh at them because he was written off to a certain extent. He can now have a laugh at his own expense and a laugh with the fans because he is more relaxed with the way he is playing."

Ramsdale has bagged 12 clean sheets in 34 league games this season.

