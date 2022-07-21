Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners accelerating efforts to sign Leicester City midfielder; Gabriel Jesus tipped to succeed at the Emirates, and more - July 21, 2022

Arsenal secured a 3-1 win over Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday. Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson found the back of the net for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, the north London side have accelerated their efforts to sign a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has backed Gabriel Jesus to be successful at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 21, 2022:

Arsenal accelerating efforts to sign Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave Leicester City this summer.

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to take Youri Tielemans to the Emirates, according to 90 Min via Caught Offside.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his deal and is unwilling to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes believe he'll run down his contract and leave for free next summer.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Youri Tielemans is still on Arsenal's radar. Tielemans prefers not to extend at Leicester and is awaiting offers. #AFC haven't bid yet but Mikel Arteta is a big fan. A transfer may require a midfield outgoing first. Tielemans wants the move and #AFC are strongly considering him. Youri Tielemans is still on Arsenal's radar. Tielemans prefers not to extend at Leicester and is awaiting offers. #AFC haven't bid yet but Mikel Arteta is a big fan. A transfer may require a midfield outgoing first. Tielemans wants the move and #AFC are strongly considering him.

Leicester are eager to avoid such a situation and could be open to cashing in on him this year. That could provide the Gunners an opportunity to get Tielemans on a cut-price deal. The Belgian would add much needed depth in Arteta's midfield.

Alan Hutton tips Gabriel Jesus to succeed at Emirates

Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running in pre-season.

Alan Hutton has backed Gabriel Jesus to find success at the Emirates. The Brazilian joined Arsenal this summer and has already been among the goals in pre-season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton lavished praise on Jesus who has scored twice in pre-season so far.

"Scoring the goals (Jesus' role in the team). You talk about players getting off to a flyer, he’s already done that in pre-season. He’s scored goals. We know what type of player he is; he likes to score he’s got clever movement, he links up play well. He’s versatile as well," said Hutton

He added:

“I think they will play him as a number nine, but the opportunity is there to move him around depending on who they are playing against. He gives Arteta that as well. So I think he could be a real good signing. I think they’ve done well getting him from Man City, and I think he could do well.”

Luke Chadwick expects Oleksandr Zinchenko to play in midfield at Emirates

Oleksandr Zinchenko is all set to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes Oleksandr Zinchenko could be used in midfield at the Emirates. The Ukrainian is close to joining the Gunners from Manchester City this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed his contract as new Arsenal player, valid until June 2026. Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed his contract as new Arsenal player, valid until June 2026. ⚪️🔴✅ #AFC

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus could propel the Gunners forward.

“Arsenal are bringing in two players from the Premier League champions, and two players who had a heavy involvement in that squad. They’re coming from a winning culture, a winning environment. I think it’s two really good bits of business from Arsenal there,” said Chadwick.

He added:

“Zinchenko is more than capable of playing at left-back, but they’ve already got the excellent Kieran Tierney there, albeit he’s suffered some injuries. I would imagine that he’s gone there because he’ll get a chance in midfield. That’s the position he prefers to play; that’s where he plays for the Ukraine national team the majority of the time."

He concluded:

“That’s an area of the pitch where Arsenal needed to strengthen, so it looks like a smart deal. With Gabriel Jesus as well; that’s two fantastic signings from Manchester City who could really propel them forward.”

