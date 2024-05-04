Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners admire Bruno Guimaraes; club want Alexander Isak, and more - May 4, 2024

Arsenal secured a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday, May 4, in the Premier League. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice helped Mikel Arteta's team stay course of a league triumph.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain interested in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Elsewhere, the north London side have made Newcastle striker Alexander Isak one of their priorities for the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 4, 2024:

Arsenal admire Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has turned heads at the Emirates

Arsenal have retained their interest in Bruno Guimaraes, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Brazilian midfielder has been in fine form for Newcastle United this season, registering five goals and eight assists in 46 outings across competitions. His efforts have apparently caused a stir at the Emirates, with a new midfielder a priority for Arteta this summer.

However, on a Q & A with The Athletic, Ornstein said that the north London side could be reluctant to exercise Guimaraes' £100 million release clause.

"Arsenal really like Bruno as an option if they are to recruit a No.6. He can also operate at No.8 - but Newcastle, Arsenal and others view him as a No.6.

"Arsenal also have a long-standing interest in (Martin) Zubimendi for that position and no doubt there will be more candidates on their list," said Ornstein.

He continued:

"However, if it is decided Rice will play at No.6 permanently (and depending on what happens with other Arsenal players in that role, like Partey and Lokonga), it is not guaranteed they will recruit a No.6 and may instead focus on a No.8."

He concluded:

"Bruno has a £100m release clause (with activation dates, as has been reported).

"I'm not sure if Arsenal or anyone else will want / be able to pay that level of money for him, although there are always other solutions that can be explored to try to make such a signing possible."

The 26-year-old's contract with the Magpies runs till 2028, so prising him away won't be a straightforward affair.

Gunners want Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are keen to bring Alexander Isak to the Emirates this summer, according to The Independent.

The Swedish striker has been a revelation for Newcastle United this season, registering 23 goals and one assist in 36 outings across competitions. Arteta is looking to bring in a new frontman this summer and has identified Isak as his top target.

The Gunners are pursuing an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom have failed to impress this season. Isak would be a fine option for Arteta, and the player could also be tempted to join a team on the rise.

However, the Magpies are not too eager to let their prized asset leave and the north London side will have a task on their hands to inspire a change of mind. Isak is under contract with Newcastle United till 2028, so any deal is likely to cost a fortune.

Mikel Arteta hoping for Jorginho stay

Jorginho remains part of Mikel Arteta's plans

Mikel Arteta has said that he would like Jorginho to stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

The Italian midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Arsenal but is yet to agree a new deal. While he hasn't been a first-team regular, the 32-year-old's experience has been a valuable asset to Arteta's relatively young side. Recent reports have suggested that the player could return to Italy at the end of the campaign.

However, speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arteta said that the Gunners want Jorginho to continue his association with the club.

“We want Jorginho to stay with us and he’s aware of our desire, our plan. I would love to keep him. He knows that. The club is fully supportive of that so we hope to continue with Jorgi," said Arteta.

Arteta also rubbished claims that the north London side are willing to let Gabriel Jesus go this summer.

“I don’t know where reports about Gabriel Jesus exit are coming from. We have NO intention of letting Gabriel leave,” said Arteta.

The Brazilian striker has scored just four goals in 24 outings in the Premier League this season.