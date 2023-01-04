Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners admire Jude Bellingham; club have held Joao Felix talks, and more - January 4, 2023

The Arsenal bandwagon came to a stuttering stop against Newcastle United on Tuesday in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards were held to a goalless draw by the Magpies at the Emirates. They're now eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, after 17 matches.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the north London side have held talks to sign Joao Felix.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 4, 2023:

Arsenal admire Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is likely to ignite a bidding war this summer.

Arsenal are interested in Jude Bellingham, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The English midfielder is a wanted man at the moment, with clubs around the continent ready to battle for his signature. The 19-year-old has been exceptional for Borussia Dortmund recently and also has his suitors drooling after a superb 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with England in Qatar.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Where will Jude Bellingham be playing his football next season? 🤔 Where will Jude Bellingham be playing his football next season? 🤔 https://t.co/NKifv2Jf6D

The Gunners are among the clubs charmed by his qualities and harbour a desire to see him at the Emirates.

Arteta's team are flying high this season, but Bellingham could take them to a whole new level. However, the north London side are unlikely to win the race for the player, with Liverpool and Real Madrid the favourites for his signature.

Moreover, the player's €150 million valuation might also make him off limits for Arteta. The Englishman has appeared 22 times for BvB this season across competitions, registering nine goals and three assists.

Gunners have held Joao Felix talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Felix has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have been in touch with Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes over a possible move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward continues to be linked with an exit from Wanda Metropolitano after falling out of favour under Diego Simeone. The Gunners have been monitoring him with interest for a while.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the club's main focus is on Mykhaylo Mudryk at the moment.

"For now, Arsenal’s focus is on Mudryk, but they could discuss the midfield situation later in the transfer window. Despite the links with Danilo, they never made an official bid; just following the player, so the situation is still quiet, plus Palmeiras don’t need money after selling Endrick," wrote Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Chelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. New contacts will take place this week for João Félix deal. Premier League clubs will have new direct talks with his agent Jorge MendesChelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. New contacts will take place this week for João Félix deal. Premier League clubs will have new direct talks with his agent Jorge Mendes 🔴🇵🇹 #transfers Chelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. https://t.co/x4CISwAC8m

Romano added that the north London side reckon a move for Felix is too expensive right now.

"Arsenal have had contacts with Jorge Mendes over Joao Felix, but the deal is considered too expensive at the moment, with current conditions being around €18-19m between the loan fee and salary to be covered," wrote Romano.

Arteta is eager to bolster his attack this month to boost his side's Premier League title quest.

Laura Woods hails Mikel Arteta's Martin Odegaard decision

Martin Odegaard has been indispensable for Arteta (not in pic) this season.

Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods has lavished praise on Arteta for signing Martin Odegaard as well as handing him the armband. The Norwegian midfielder has been in outstanding form for Arsenal this season and has also impressed with his leadership on the pitch.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



80% pass accuracy

46 touches

28 passes completed

3 key passes

2/2 long balls completed

2 big chances created

1 assist

1 goal



Magic. Martin Odegaard’s game by numbers vs. Brighton:80% pass accuracy46 touches28 passes completed3 key passes2/2 long balls completed2 big chances created1 assist1 goalMagic. Martin Odegaard’s game by numbers vs. Brighton:80% pass accuracy46 touches28 passes completed3 key passes2/2 long balls completed2 big chances created1 assist1 goalMagic. ✨ https://t.co/wQneMjtZV5

Speaking to talkSPORT, Woods paid tribute to 'special player' Odegaard.

"I think that was an inspired move to give him (Odegaard) the captaincy. I’ve not seen an Arsenal team this connected to each other for years – for years and years. What we’re seeing at the moment, I just think is absolutely marvellous. I don’t think he’s far off being one of the best players in the league at all. I think he is one of the best players in the league," said Woods.

She added:

“I think he’s so key to everything as well – his vision, his passing, the way he kind of knits things together, some of his clever little bits of play as well. I think he is such a special player.”

The 24-year-old has amassed seven goals and five assists in 22 games across competitions for the north London side this season.

Poll : 0 votes