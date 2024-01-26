Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners admire Martin Zubimendi; Jakub Kiwior opens up on his future, and more - January 26, 2024

Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League on Tuesday (January 30) when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Mikel Arteta’s team are third in the league after 21 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool (48).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Elsewhere, striker Jakub Kiwior remains focussed on the north London side despite rising interest in his signature.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 26, 2024:

Arsenal admire Martin Zubimendi, says Fabrizio Romano

Martin Zubimendi has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons.

Arsenal are huge admirers of Martin Zubimendi, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder has been in imperious form for Real Sociedad recently, turning heads at the Etihad. Zubimendi has four goals and one assist in 30 outings across competitions for the La Liga side this season.

Romano told GIVEMSPORT that Bayern Munich also have their eye on the 24-year-old.

"Zubimendi is a player that is really appreciated, for sure. But I would also include Bayern Munich in the shortlist of clubs interested in Zubimendi for the summer transfer window.

"In January, it is really complicated because of the cost of the deal, which is around €60m (£52m), the value of the release clause for Zubimendi,” said Romano.

He continued:

“But it is also complicated on a personal point of view for Zubimendi because he's a big Real Sociedad fan, not just a fantastic player. He wants to keep going with the club, especially with this big opportunity to play in the round of 16 of the Champions League.”

Zubimendi could be a superb partner for Declan Rice at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Jakub Kiwior opens up on his future

Jakub Kiwior has admirers at AC Milan.

Jakub Kiwior is flattered by the growing interest in his services. The Polish striker arrived at Arsenal in January last year but has been in and out of the team. AC Milan are reportedly eyeing the player this month, while he also has admirers at Barcelona.

Speaking to Super Express, Kiwior said that he's not engaged in talks regarding an exit from the Emirates.

“I’m glad that I saw how such a large club works. And that I get another chance from the coach (Arteta). Now I want to see more of these performances.

"I would definitely like to play more, but I don’t feel like I lack experience. It’s definitely nice and I’m glad there’s interest in me. But I focus on what is now. Besides, there have been no talks with me yet,” said Kiwior.

The Gunners are likely to hold on to Kiwior till the end of the season as they aim to maintain squad depth.

Gunners unlikely to sign any player in January, says David Ornstein

Arsenal are unlikely to sign a new player in January, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Gunners are embroiled in a closely contested title race and have been tipped to reinforce their squad this month.

Ornstein said on Sky Sports Transfer Talk Podcast that the north London side would ideally likely to bolster their backline this month.

“This is where you say no and then something happens and you look stupid and become the laughing stock. I’m not aware of significant developments towards a deal before the end of the market,” said Ornstein.

He continued:

“There is a possibility of defensive reinforcement that would be a reactive move to things happening in the market and Mikel Arteta deciding they need more cover in the defence and the right opportunity arising and the terms of the deal being acceptable.

"They are looking at players, but anything like that is in its infancy and there’s a good chance it won’t happen.”

Arsenal could seek the perfect partner for William Saliba in the summer.