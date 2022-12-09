Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to avoid Cristiano Ronaldo; January move for Bayern Munich forward unlikely, more - December 8, 2022

Arsenal are leading the Premier League after 14 games. Mikel Arteta's wards have won 12 games and are five points clear of Manchester City in second.

Meanwhile, former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour has advised the club not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that a Bayern Munich forward is unlikely to move to the Emirates in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 8, 2022:

Ray Parlour advises Arsenal to avoid Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is not settled yet.

Ray Parlour doesn't want Arsenal to target Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is available on a Bosman move at the moment after ending his association with Manchester United. The Gunners have been linked with an audacious move for the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo could be a stop-gap option for Arteta to mitigate Gabriel Jesus recent injury. The Brazilian is expected to be out for a few months after picking up a knock at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Arteta could be tempted to take the Portuguese to the Emirates to boost his team's Premier League title charge.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Portugal's success is all that matters to Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal's success is all that matters to Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 https://t.co/Do0o6Nfegc

However, speaking to Sports Lens, Parlour said that Ronaldo won't fit into Arteta's style of play.

“I wasn’t in favour of bringing Ronaldo in, certainly not before Jesus got injured because he won’t want to be sitting on the bench again. I just don’t think he’ll work hard enough. I know he scores the goals, but Ronaldo won’t bring the energy of Jesus by any means,” Parlour said.

He added:

“He still is a very good player, but will he fit into Arsenal’s system the way they play now? I don’t see it. I’d be amazed if it happens, but if it did, then you’d have to just get behind it as an Arsenal fan and back the team.”

Ronaldo has scored just once in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

January move for Leroy Sane unlikely, says Fabrizio Romano

Leroy Sane is wanted at the Emirates.

Leroy Sane is unlikely to join Arsenal this winter, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Bayern Munich forward has been linked with a move to the Emirates recently after dropping down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena this season.

The Gunners are looking to add more bite to their attack at the turn of the year and have their eyes on the 26-year-old.

Back Again W/Troopz Podcast @backagain Arsenal have 'enquired' about Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, according to 90min. Arsenal have 'enquired' about Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, according to 90min. https://t.co/tjEV160iah

The recent injury to Gabriel Jesus has added urgency to their plans. Sane has emerged as the perfect candidate to help mitigate the Brazilian's absence. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London giants are not in talks with the Bavarians for Sane.

"There has been some speculation, but there are no talks between Bayern and Arsenal for Sane as of today. I don’t see Bayern selling Sane in January unless a crazy bid arrives – their plan is to continue with him," wrote Romano.

Sane has ten goals and six assists to his name from 19 games in all competitions this season.

Gunners prioritising move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are ready to do everything in their power to secure the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in January, according to Tutto Juve via Caught Offside. Mikel Arteta is looking to add more depth to his squad as he prepares to continue his pursuit of the Premier League this season. Milinkovic-Savic's current contract with Lazio will expire in 2024 and the Serie A side could be tempted to cash in on him this winter.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Massive goal for Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored or assisted 13 goals for club & country this season, more than any other CM in Europe.Massive goal for Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored or assisted 13 goals for club & country this season, more than any other CM in Europe.Massive goal for Serbia. 🇷🇸🇷🇸🇷🇸 https://t.co/Bmcj5BR2vs

The Serbian has five goals and seven assists from 20 games in all competitions this season. He is reportedly open to a new challenge at the turn of the year. The 27-year-old can add a new dimension to the Gunners if the Premier League side manage to secure his signature.

