Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised against Declan Rice move; club targeting versatile players, and more - January 27, 2023

Arsenal travel to the Etihad on Friday (January 27) to face Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round. Mikel Arteta's team are coming off a superb win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, former Gunners defender Lauren has advised the club not to target Declan Rice. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the north London side are targeting versatile players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 27, 2023:

Arsenal advised against Declan Rice move

Declan Rice has admirers at the Emirates.

Lauren reckons Arsenal shouldn't invest in Declan Rice. The English midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United this summer, and the Gunners are plotting to bring him to the Emirates.

The 24-year-old has been brilliant for the Hammers since breaking into the first team, so Arteta wants him to take charge of the Gunners' midfield.

However, speaking to Fair Betting Sites as cited by The Metro, Lauren said that Arteta must trust the players at his disposal.

"Arsenal have to be focused on the current team they have and not on new potential additions. If there is a good opportunity in the transfer market, then Arsenal will go for it. Look at Eddie Nketiah; we have to deal with what we have in the squad already," said Lauren.

He added:

"Why do we have to believe that Thomas Partey will get injured? He’s doing well, looks strong, and we have to focus on the positive things rather than potential issues like an injury to Partey. Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga will be up to the task if that was to happen, but I don’t want to think of Declan Rice or any new additions."

Rice has appeared 26 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up three.

Gunners targeting versatile players

Leandro Trossard arrived at the Emirates this month.

Arsenal are targeting players who can operate in multiple positions, according to Ben Jacobs. The Gunners have already secured the signatures of Leandro Trossard and Jacub Kiwior, both of whom are quite versatile on the pitch.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Arteta wants movement and versatility in his attack to make his team become unpredictable.

"Arsenal have a philosophy around more versatile players, who can drop deep and drift wide, and Trossard fits in with that – he can play a variety of positions,” Jacobs said.

He added:

"There are also players Arsenal have been linked with that indicate this philosophy, players we know are not out-and-out forwards, like their long-standing interest in Raphinha, and Moussa Diaby has crept onto the radar as well."

He continued:

“Arteta likes movement and versatility, and there’s maybe the feeling that a more defined striker can slow you down and make you a bit more predictable. Arsenal have had players like that who’ve done well before, but things are changing now, and the way Arteta’s playing is more fluid."

The north London side are atop the Premier League after 19 games, leading second-placed Manchester City (45) by five points, and have a game in hand.

Mykhaylo Mudryk joined Chelsea for financial reasons, says Ian Wright

Mykhaylo Mudryk snubbed a move to the Emirates this month.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright reckons Mykhaylo Mudryk opted to join Chelsea because he was offered more money. The Ukrainian winger was very close to arriving at the Emirates this month but performed a U-turn in the eleventh hour to join the Blues.

Speaking on the Arsecast podcast, as relayed by Caught Offside, Wright praised his former team for not entering a bidding war for the 22-year-old.

"With Mudryk, I was very excited about that. With the money, it started to get into the realm where it could knock us off our axis in terms of what we’re trying to do. He looks like the kind of guy that would fit into our group," said Wright.

He added:

"I was a bit disappointed but not disappointed that Arsenal went ‘that’s fine’. He’s gone there for money, I’m not going to blame him because he’s someone who has had a lot more going on around him personally and in his life."

Mudryk was handed his debut for Chelsea against Liverpool last weekend.

