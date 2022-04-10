Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to deploy Bulayo Saka at left-back; club remain interested in Juventus ace, and more - 10 April 2022

Arsenal's top-four aspirations were dealt a blow on Saturday when they stuttered to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. Mikel Arteta's men remain fifth in the league, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Martin Keown has advised The Gunners to use Bukayo Saka in the left-back position to address their injury woes. Elsewhere, the north London side have retained their interest in a Juventus ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 10th April 2022:

Martin Keown advises Arsenal to deploy Bulayo Saka at left-back

Martin Keown wants Bulayo Saka at left-back.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has advised the club to deploy Bukayo Saka at left-back as a stop-gap solution. The Gunners are in a precarious situation with their full-back area, with Kieran Tierney ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Arteta has a replacement in Nuno Tavares, but the youngster has struggled in recent games. The Spaniard opted to use Granit Xhaka against Brighton & Hove Albion, but the move backfired.

Speaking to talkSPORT ahead of the game, Keown said that Saka would be better suited for the role.

"We’ve got to find Arsenal a solution to the left-back problem, I’d like to see Saka go to left-back. I know that’s radical, but I’d rather see that than Xhaka there, who is going to get exposed, if you’re creating such a weakness in the team, then you’ve got to fill it," said Keown.

The Arsenal legend also believes Saka could have an attacking impact from the full-back position.

“I think Saka could go to left-back and still do damage from the left, [Nicolas] Pepe back onto the right hand side, [Gabriel] Martinelli on the left. It’s about the best XI, but if you’ve got an issue with a player to such an extent that everything’s going down that side and mistakes are being made and you don’t believe in the player, then you can’t play him," said Keown.

"So I’d go ‘OK, we’re not going to play Tavares’ but I don’t think Xhaka is the answer, he certainly isn’t, they’d be setting teams up to exploit that weakness, it won’t be long before Xhaka is off the pitch and Arsenal are down to ten men again. Play Saka there," said Keown.

Gunners remain interested in Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Arthur Melo, according to Just Arsenal via Tuttomercatoweb. Arteta was eager to add the Brazilian to his roster in January. However, a move failed to materialise. Arthur continues to struggle in Turin but could be back to his best in a more attacking setup.

Arteta is a fan of the Brazilian and believes he could flourish in his tactics. The Gunners will be looking for midfield reinforcements this summer, with both Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny set to leave.

Arteta wants to address the situation by roping in Arthur. The north London side could attempt to sign him either permanently or on loan.

Fiorentina determined to sign Lucas Torreira permanently

Lucas Torreira doesn't have a future at the Emirates.

Fiorentina are determined to sign Lucas Torreira permanently at the end of the season, according to Just Arsenal via Firenze Viola. The Uruguayan joined the Tuscan side on loan at the start of the season and has been quite impressive so far. The Serie A side have a €15 million option to sign him permanently and are eager to exercise that option.

Arteta doesn't rate Torreira and is willing to let him leave. Fiorentina are planning to hold talks with the Gunners to facilitate the move this summer. The Serie A side remain confident of securing his services.

