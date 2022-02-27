Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to extend contracts of 2 stars; club planning new deal for William Saliba, and more - 27 February 2022

Arsenal remain fifth in the Premier League table after 24 games, two points behind Manchester United in fourth. However, the north London side have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has advised the Gunners to tie Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to new deals. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning to extend William Saliba's contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 27th February 2022:

Arsenal advised to extend Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe contracts

Bukayo Saka (right) and Emile Smith Rowe (left)

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has advised his former club to tie Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to new deals. The two Englishmen have been in blistering form this season, and have generated a lot attention from clubs around Europe.

Merson believes each player is worth £70 million. In his column for The Daily Star, the former Gunners star said that the duo should be sold if they refuse to extend their stay.

"Arsenal have two very special footballers who can go all the way to the top in Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. And both of them should be signed up now to long-term contracts or sold - because each one of them is worth £70m easily," wrote Merson.

Talking about their attributes, the former player continued:

"Saka has great feet, dribbles, gets forward, scores goals. Smith Rowe is a give and go kind of player who runs off the ball. They both play for England. They are top drawer, and they are going to be vital to Arsenal finishing in the top four this season. But I think Arsenal should get them tied down now. They should be talking now about five-year contracts. Get them signed, and if they don't want to sign, then sell them in the summer."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sell Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe if contract offers refused Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sell Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe if contract offers refusedmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/Da2YHPPicr

Merson added that the north London side could go places with Saka and Smith Rowe, noting:

"Don't hang around, and let them run their contracts down, and let them go for next to nothing. Test the water because there will be teams chasing them. But if you get those two on five-year contracts, what a buzz that is if you're an Arsenal fan. You're thinking Arsenal are going places and the club's future is secure."

He continued:

"Saka and Smith Rowe both scored against Brentford. Straight after the game, I'm calling their agents and saying: "How much do you want?" You should be giving these kids a pay rise. A big one. They're the future of Arsenal, and you need to tie them down ASAP."

Smith Rowe (10) and Saka (8) have scored 18 goals across competitions between them this season. They have also contributed six assists, with Smith Rowe contributing two of them.

Gunners planning new deal for William Saliba

William Saliba has be rock-solid for Marseille this season.

The Gunners are planning to tie William Saliba down to a new deal, according to Get Football News France via BUT.

Saliba has been creating waves with a series of assured performances on loan with Marseille, for whom he has made 34 appearances across competitions this season. That has attracted attention from clubs around Europe, forcing the Gunners to spring into action.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC According to @club_but #Arsenal have opened talks with William Saliba's entourage over a new long-term contract for the defender.

Saliba is tied to the north London side till 2024. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta sees the Frenchman as a vital part of his squad next season.

As such, the Premier League giants could look to hand him an improved long-term contract to keep suitors at bay. If talks do not reach a conclusive end, the 20-year-old could also be sold this summer.

Mikel Arteta offered chance to sign Joao Felix

Joao Felix has endured a mixed season so far.

The Gunners have been afforded the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid winger Joao Felix, according to Daily Cannon via The Independent. However, the report adds that the north London side are not too keen on the 22-year-old.

The Portuguese is likely to cost a fortune, and he has also struggled to impress this season. In 26 games across competitions, he has bagged a modest five goals and as many assists.

Felix could benefit from a change of system at the Emirates. However, the Gunners have a frosty relationship with the Rojiblancos after the Thomas Partey fiasco. The La Liga giants are unlikely to hand the Premier League giants a discount on Felix's deal.

