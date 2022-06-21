Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to pay £50 million for Gabriel Jesus; Fabio Vieira backed to help secure top-four finish, and more - June 21, 2022

Arsenal remain determined to improve their squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta wants to add more quality to his team, after narrowly missing out on fourth place last season.

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan has advised the Gunners to pay £50 million for Gabriel Jesus. Elsewhere, Fabio Vieira has been backed to help the north London side secure a top-four finish next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 21, 2022:

Noel Whelan advises Arsenal to pay £50 million for Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Arsenal to pay £50 million for Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian striker is likely to leave the Etihad, with Erling Haaland set to arrive. Jesus has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. The Gunners are yet to reach a breakthrough in talks with Manchester City for the Brazilian's signature, though.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Jesus is worth the money.

“I think it would be smart on the face. Talking about this (financial) fair play, this is money to bring in that takes away pressure from the Haaland deal. Every player that goes out is knocking down that transfer fee from Haaland, and it levels everything up," said Whelan.

He continued:

“You get £50 million, that’s a great return on a player that’s not been consistently in the team at Manchester City. If they are willing to pay £50 million, that is a real good chunk of money and a return back for a very good player. I think if you’re that desperate to get a player in, of that quality, for four years, it is not a bad price to pay for a player of Jesus’ quality.”

Noel Whelan backs Fabio Vieira to help secure top-four finish

Fabio Vieira is all set to arrive at the Emirates.

Noel Whelan believes Fabio Vieira could help Arsenal finish in the top four next season. The Portuguese midfielder is all set to move to the Emirates from FC Porto this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #AFC



“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces.“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. https://t.co/oaRLXGpeVX

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Gunners need someone like Vieira to fight on all fronts in the upcoming campaign.

"When you’re looking to build a team, and you’re looking to be a regular top-four team in the Premier League, you need options. Your players are going to be in the Europa League; you’ve got your League Cup, your FA Cup and an arduous, long Premier League season. You’ve got to keep people on their toes, and, I think, another addition in midfield, somebody that can open doors is important," said Whelan.

He added:

“I mean 16 assists, that’s more important, to me, than the goals – that’s what midfield is all about. If you can chip in seven, that’s an added bonus, but the assist stat is the one that impresses me the most."

Whelan continued:

"That’s where you’re looking for a midfield player to compete, to dominate a midfield, but more importantly, they’re the ones behind the strikes, and if you can open up opportunities for those players as well, that might push them (Gunners) from fifth place to fourth or third.”

Kevin Campbell tips Gunners to send Marquinhos out on loan

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell expects new signing Marquinhos to spend next season out on loan. The Brazilian's arrival was confirmed by the Gunners earlier this month.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that a loan move for the 19-year-old could help him adapt to European football.

“I expect Marquinhos to go out on loan. He could go and play some minutes, get some experience and start to understand European football. If Arsenal keep him in the building, he might be an impact substitute. I have seen videos of him, but I don’t know a lot. He looks lively, strong and quick, in clips. He has all of the good attributes Brazilian wingers have," said Campbell.

He added:

"He is only 19, though, and that is so young. It is a legacy signing for the future. If he is involved from the bench, great. But I can see him going out on loan to get up to speed quickly.”

