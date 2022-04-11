Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised not to pursue Dominic Calvert-Lewin; club receive setback in Paulo Dybala pursuit, and more - 11 April 2022

Arsenal have lost ground in their quest for a top-four finish this season after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta's men are currently fifth in the league table, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised the Gunners not to pursue Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a setback in the race for Paulo Dybala.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 11th April 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor advises Arsenal not to pursue Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out of form this season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal not to target Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Englishman has endured an indifferent campaign so far but has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Arteta is expected to sign a new number nine at the end of the season. Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that a goalscorer should be the Gunners' top target this summer.

"That’s the only aim they should have in the transfer window. You have to have a top, top striker. Unless you have unbelievable wingers and number 10s like Liverpool and Man City do. Liverpool don’t need a striker; they don’t play with one; Man City don’t play with one. They can get away with it because of the service from right-back, the goals from midfield," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“Arsenal, without Saka and Smith Rowe, there are not many other goalscorers. There are not many that can get goals from centre-midfield, right-back. They need a striker, and they need to go out and spend whatever it takes because you’ve got to keep improving every year to try and get into that top four."

Arsenal Transfers @ArsenalNews93 Arsenal have 'cooled their interest' in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, amid the striker’s poor form this season (Telegraph) Arsenal have 'cooled their interest' in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, amid the striker’s poor form this season (Telegraph) https://t.co/0Ked0X3CcG

Agbonlahor added that Calvert-Lewin would be a poor investment and advised Arteta to steer clear of the Englishman.

“I wouldn’t touch Calvert-Lewin, if I was Arsenal. They can’t afford to make another big mistake. They need to go out and get a proven goalscorer. Yes, Calvert-Lewin has done it. but he’s looked in poor form. You can’t be paying big bucks for someone who has had a poor season," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

"I don’t think he suits their style of play also. They don’t like to get loads of crosses in, and he’s not really good with his hold-up play; he’s not going to be a player who’s going to link the play with a great first touch. He’s not the signing I would make if I was Arsenal."

Gunners receive setback in Paulo Dybala pursuit

Paulo Dybala is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Paulo Dybala. According to The Hard Tackle via FC Inter News, the Argentinean has no interest in moving to the Premier League. The Gunners are planning to bolster their attack this summer and have their eyes on Dybala.

The Argentinean is in the final few months of his current contract with Juventus. Talks of an extension have broken down, and the player is all set to leave Turin at the end of the season.

Arteta is hoping to convince Dybala to move to the Emirates. The 28-year-old is also wanted by Newcastle United but is not looking to move to the UK. Instead, the Argentinean prefers to stay in Italy, with Inter Milan interested in his signature.

Kevin Campbell wants Youri Tielemans at the Emirates

Youri Tielemans is likely to move this summer.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell believes his former club are no longer interested in James Maddison. The Leicester City star was linked with the Gunners last summer, but a move never materialised.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Youri Tielemans would be a better fit at the Emirates.

"I think Youri Tielemans is the one they will be looking at. I could be wrong on that, but I think the ship has sailed with Maddison. We have Odegaard now, so spending another £50 million on an attacking midfielder… I just don’t see it," said Campbell.

He continued:

"Tielemans is a player Arsenal need. He has a different game to Maddison. I’m sure Arteta will see him as our type of player. For me, Tielemans is the one, and I hope we can get that deal done in the summer."

