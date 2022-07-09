Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to replace Nicolas Pepe; club contemplating £34 million move for AC Milan midfielder, and more - July 9, 2022

Arsenal will look to break into the top four of the Premier League next season. Mikel Arteta's team only finished fifth last season but have made a few smart additions already. They have brought on Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised the Gunners to replace Nicolas Pepe this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are contemplating a £34 million move for an AC Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 9, 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor advises Arsenal to replace Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe's time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

Gabriel Jesus has advised Arsenal to replace Nicolas Pepe this summer. The Ivorian winger has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the club in 2019. The 27-year-old has managed just 27 goals from 112 games across competitions.

Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans Arsenal are now openly seeking suitors for club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.



Given valuation/wages, a loan move away from the club is the most likely outcome. Aware that Spain is a possible destination. Arsenal are now openly seeking suitors for club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.Given valuation/wages, a loan move away from the club is the most likely outcome. Aware that Spain is a possible destination.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the Gunners need a new winger to share the load with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

“No (Arsenal do not need another striker); Gabriel Jesus is the number one; he can start. (Eddie) Nketiah can be the one that comes on for 20 minutes and plays the cup games. They are Ok in the striker department. Maybe one more, if they can, but if not, it is not the worst position to be in. Other teams have had two strikers in a season and been fine," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“For me, they need another winger. They were talking about Raphinha, and it didn’t work out. Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli are very good players, but they are young and will have a dip in form. Pepe hasn’t worked; they need one more."

Agbonlahor added that a new midfielder, left-back and right-back should also be on the club's agenda.

“Then another midfielder. There was talk about (Youri) Tielemans, but that’s gone quiet. Arsenal have still got business to do. Tierney’s got his injury problems at left-back. At right-back, I’m not so sure about Tomiyasu or Cedric. There are positions to be filled for Arsenal. If I was a betting man, and nobody else signed any more players, I’d bet on Spurs to definitely finish above them next season," said Agbonlahor.

Gunners contemplating £34 million move for Ismael Bennacer

Ismael Bennacer is wanted at the Emirates

The Gunners are considering a £34 million move for Ismael Bennacer, according to Calciomercato Web via Caught Offside.

The former Gunners academy graduate has made a name for himself with AC Milan, helping the Rossoneri win Serie A last season. He's expected to play a more prominent role in Stefano Pioli's team following the departure of Franck Kessie. The Gunners, though, are hoping to lure him back to the Emirates.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Arsenal ‘would be ready’ to offer €40m for midfielder Ismael Bennacer, an offer that ‘could cause AC Milan to waver’. [ @cmercatoweb Arsenal ‘would be ready’ to offer €40m for midfielder Ismael Bennacer, an offer that ‘could cause AC Milan to waver’. [@cmercatoweb] #afc https://t.co/8dfXxhKKua

Arteta is interested in adding another defensive midfielder to his squad to address Thomas Partey's injury woes. The Spaniard could be tempted to indulge in Bennacer, who has two years left on his current deal.

Noel Whelan has doubts about Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus arrived at the Emirates this summer

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan is unsure whether Gabriel Jesus would flourish in the number nine role at the Gunners. The Brazilian moved to the Emirates from Manchester City this summer and is expected to lead the line for Arteta's team next season.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan pointed out that Jesus has little experience as an out-and-out striker.

"After his cameos at Man City, I’m very unsure still because he played a different kind of role at Man City. We never really saw him as an out and out number nine at times. He was drifting across that front three, playing the way that Pep Guardiola wants him to play, dropping into number ten roles; there was a lot of movement up in that front three of Manchester City," said Whelan.

He added:

“I’m sure that when he goes to Arsenal there might be a different role there. If it is as a number nine, an out and out centre-forward role, where you’re playing on the shoulders of two centre-halves, and you’re in the six yard box every two minutes when crosses are coming in, then there’s opportunity."

Whelan, though, admitted that Jesus' performances can only be evaluated at the end of the season.

“I’m sure Arsenal will be creating a lot of chances because they’ve got a lot of creative players. You’d like to think, yes, but you can only evaluate someone’s performances come the end of the season," said Whelan.

He concluded:

“I think it’s important that he gets his first goal very quickly in the Premier League for Arsenal, and there’s no doubt that there will be opportunities made for him with the players that Arsenal have.“

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far