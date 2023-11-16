Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Bayern Munich duo; club not in Ruben Neves talks, and more - November 16, 2023

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season, finishing second, behind champions Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s team are firmly in the title race this season; they're third after 12 games, one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised to sign two Bayern Munich players. Elsewhere, the north London side are not in talks to bring Al-Hilal defender Ruben Neves back to the Premier League.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 16, 2023:

Arsenal advised to sign Bayern Munich duo

Joshua Kimmich could be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons Arsenal should target Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

The Gunners have been on the rise under Arteta recently, challenging for the Premier League last season. However, their pursuit of the title eventually ended on a whimper as the north London side finished second.

Arteta has tried to create a winning blend of youth and experience but has targeted younger players recently. Petit said on Compare.Bet that the aforementioned German duo’s experience could be an asset for his former club.

“I know they want to buy young players with room to improve and I can understand that, but I think they need players that know how to win and have experience in big games.

"The main two players I would target if I was Arsenal would be Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. They are both incredible players with huge experience who have both been at Bayern for a while and would maybe like a new challenge,” said Petit.

Kimmich’s deal with the Bavarians expires in the summer of 2025, while Goretzka is under contract till 2026.

Gunners not in talks with Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves could return to the Premier League in January.

Contrary to recent reports, Arsenal are not in talks to sign Ruben Neves on loan, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese midfielder made a surprise exit from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer to join Al Hilal. However, the player is already linked with a move back to the Premier League in January, with Newcastle United eyeing him.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Arteta is a long-term admirer of Neves.

“With Arsenal, we’re seeing some surprise links with a loan move for Ruben Neves at Al Hilal.

"He’s mainly been linked with Newcastle, who appreciate the player, but there is also historical interest from Mikel Arteta – he has always liked Neves, but there are no negotiations at the moment,” wrote Romano.

The Gunners have been previously linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

Aaron Ramsdale remains committed to Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale remains keen to fight for his place at the Emirates, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English goalkeeper remains linked with an exit from Arsenal after dropping down the pecking order this season. Arteta has opted to use David Raya – signed this summer on loan from Brentford – as his preferred choice between the sticks.

The Gunners were recently criticised by Ramsdale’s father, Nick, for their lack of communication regarding the entire matter. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that it was simply a father’s natural reaction to his son’s difficult situation.

“I think this is a normal response from the player’s father – it’s not his agent, it’s not something that points towards any negotiations or efforts to leave Arsenal.

"He obviously wants to see Aaron happy, but, right now, it’s a difficult moment. Still, my understanding remains the same as earlier this week – Ramsdale wants to fight for his place at Arsenal. At the moment, there are no negotiations with any other club,” wrote Romano.

Ramsdale has appeared seven times across competitions this season, registering two clean sheets.