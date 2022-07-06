Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Bayern Munich forward, club enter race for Club Brugge forward, and more - July 6, 2022

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season. Mikel Arteta is aiming to move higher up the table in the upcoming campaign and is already in the process of strengthening his squad.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed the Gunners to sign a Bayern Munich forward. Elsewhere, the north London side have entered the race for a Belgian forward who plays for Club Brugge.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 6, 2022.

Noel Whelan backs Arsenal to sign Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry's future at Bayern Munich is up in the air

Noel Whelan believes Arsenal should target Serge Gnabry this summer. The German forward's current contract with Bayern Munich runs out next year and he is yet to agree to an extension.

The Gunners are looking to upgrade their attack this summer and the 26-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Emirates.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia @cfbayern] Serge Gnabry is expected back at Säbener Straße on Friday. Bayern want to resume contract talks with him and his agents as soon as possible. The club is optimistic an agreement will be reached [ @altobelli13 Serge Gnabry is expected back at Säbener Straße on Friday. Bayern want to resume contract talks with him and his agents as soon as possible. The club is optimistic an agreement will be reached [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] https://t.co/pquLhPWQJl

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan tipped Gnabry to succeed in the Premier League.

"I think with the fact that their top targets are now going elsewhere, this is probably the next exciting name on the list. It would be a smart move. He's got a year left so it would be a good deal for a very good international player – and someone who has played at the very highest level."

He added:

"I believe he would just further improve that attacking flair at Arsenal – even if they're already so strong in that final third. They need to replace certain players and Gnabry is someone I think would light up the Premier League."

Gunners enter race for Charles De Ketelaere

Charles De Ketelaere has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Charles De Ketelaere, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle.

The Belgian forward has been a revelation for Club Brugge in recent times, scoring 18 times in 49 games. Thirty of those games were played as a center forward, with the 21-year-old also capable of operating in multiple positions in the final third.

James Marshment @marshyleeds Charles De Ketelaere: Arsenal and Lyon ready to join Leeds, Milan and Leicester in hunt for Club Brugges star, claims Calciomercato.

Milan have opened bidding with £17.2m offer and they are reportedly the star's preferred choice Charles De Ketelaere: Arsenal and Lyon ready to join Leeds, Milan and Leicester in hunt for Club Brugges star, claims Calciomercato.Milan have opened bidding with £17.2m offer and they are reportedly the star's preferred choice

It is this versatility that has enticed the Gunners, who are among a host of clubs hot on his heels. Club Brugge are ready to do business this summer and a move to the Emirates could be on the cards for De Ketelaere.

Kevin Campbell tips Nuno Tavares to leave the Emirates

Nuno Tavares could leave the Emirates ahead of the new season

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Nuno Tavares to leave this summer. The Portuguese has endured a difficult time since joining the Gunners last season.

With the club pushing to sign Lisandro Martinez, Tavares is likely to struggle for opportunities. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said Tavares was the weak link in the team last season.

"I think a loan move or permanent move is on the cards, depending on the offer. If Arsenal got a good offer I think they would do the business. The traits that Nuno Tavares showed last season… The level is going to go up at Arsenal. He has got to be able to handle it."

He continued:

"When he first came in the side I thought, 'Wow. What a player.' But after that he showed a fragile mindset. That isn’t good at a club like Arsenal. Hopefully, he is going to be fine. Mikel Arteta cannot take a risk on somebody who doesn’t have the right mindset though. You are only as strong as your weakest link and he was the weak link at times."

He concluded:

"If there is an opportunity for him to go out on loan, play regularly and get that mindset right, great. If somebody puts money down on the table, and it was right, I think they’d do the deal. For the here and now, Nuno Tavares is not the answer because they are trying to get Lisandro Martinez in. He can play left-back, centre-back and holding midfield."

