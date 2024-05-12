Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Conor Gallagher; Mikel Arteta backed to stay, and more - May 12, 2024

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12, to face Manchester United in the Premier League. The north London side are second in the league, two points behind Manchester City with two games left.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer. Elsewhere, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been backed to continue at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories as on May 12, 2024:

Arsenal advised to sign Conor Gallagher by former player

Conor Gallagher

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes that the club should move for Conor Gallagher if he becomes available this summer.

The English midfielder's contract with Chelsea expires in 2025, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Gallagher has been a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino, but recent reports have suggested that the Blues could cash in on him to address FFP norms.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, Merson pointed out that Gallagher could be a fine fit alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in Arteta's midfield.

“If they sell Conor Gallagher, it’s five steps back. I am a big Conor Gallagher fan, he gives you absolutely everything. I think he gets into virtually every team, probably Man City he doesn’t get into, any other team, I think he gets into,” said Merson.

He added:

“I would even go as far as to say at Arsenal you would, go and get him at Arsenal where you have got Rice, Odegaard and Gallagher. He gives you everything. He gives you energy, he gives you goals and he closes down. He is a fan’s dream. Everybody wants a trier.”

Tottenham Hotspur are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and remain linked with a move for the player ahead of the summer.

Mikel Arteta backed to stay by Jorginho

Jorginho recently signed a new deal at the Emirates

Jorginho believes Mikel Arteta will continue his stay at the Emirates. The Spanish manager has done a tremendous job since taking over at Arsenal in 2019, transforming them into title contenders in recent seasons.

Arteta's contract with the Gunners expires next summer, and he's already being eyed by multiple clubs across the continent. Speaking recently, as cited by ESPN, Jorginho said that the Spanish manager is likely to stay at the Emirates for a long time.

“I feel that he could stay way longer. I feel he feels good here and I honestly don’t see him going. It is really important for the club for him to stay because him with [technical director] Edu and the board, the whole club, they created something special. I don’t believe he wants to go as well,” said Jorginho.

Arteta has registered a 58.7% win ratio since taking charge of the first team.

Kieran Tierney opens up on his future

Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney believes he will struggle to break into the current Arsenal squad when he returns to the club this summer.

The Scottish left-back is on loan at Real Sociedad until the end of the season. Tierney has managed 23 appearances across competitions, registering two assists, and his future remains up in the air. Once considered a fantastic talent, the 26-year-old's injury woes have played spoilsport throughout his career.

Speaking to The Athletic, Tierney admitted that his time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

“There is every chance. Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, (Jurrien) Timber, (Takehiro) Tomiyasu, (Jakub) Kiwior. Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving," said Tierney.

He continued:

“You never know in football. You get the rare case with (William) Saliba, where he came back after a couple of good seasons (out on loan) but you don’t see it too often with someone who has played for four years, left, and then come back to play again. Stranger things have happened. I could go back and there is a place for me. So I’m prepared for both.”

Tierney joined the Gunners in 2019 and has since missed approximately 50 games for the club with various injuries.