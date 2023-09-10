Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Ivan Toney, club working on Martin Odegaard renewal, and more - September 10, 2023

Arsenal have started the new Premier League campaign with three wins and a draw. Mikel Arteta will be keen to go all the way in the title race this time after faltering in the final weeks last season.

Elsewhere, the Gunners have been advised to sign Ivan Toney in January. The north London side have also initiated talks to tie Martin Odegaard down to a new deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 10, 2023.

Arsenal advised to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could be on the move in January

Former Arsenal academy star Jay Bothroyd has advised the club to sign Ivan Toney.

The English striker has been a revelation for Brentford in recent seasons but is currently banned from football until January for betting activities.

The Gunners have strengthened their attack this summer by roping in Kai Havertz from Chelsea. However, Mikel Arteta could look for further reinforcements at the turn of the year to help go all the way in the title race.

The Spanish manager saw his team's title challenge fizz out in the final weeks of last season and will be desperate to avoid a repeat. Toney could be a superb option to keep the goals flowing, having scored 68 goals in 124 games for the Bees.

Bothroyd appeared on Sky Sports' Saturday Social where every Premier League club's No. 9 was ranked from A to E. Speaking on the occasion, he was full of praise for Toney, adding that the 27-year-old would score more goals than Gabriel Jesus in the league.

"[Toney's] an A for me, he scores goals, he’s prolific, he's strong, he leads the line really well. If you put him in one of the top teams he will score at least 20 Premier League goals per season," said Bothroyd.

He continued:

"Great on penalties, penalties he’s unbelievable. If you took him to someone like Arsenal, I would love Arsenal to sign him now. I think he would score more goals than Jesus, than Ollie Watkins, in the Premier League."

Toney will return to first-team training on September 17, but can only resume playing from January 16.

Gunners working on Martin Odegaard renewal

Martin Odegaard has been a revelation at the Emirates so far

Arsenal are locked in talks to extend Martin Odegaard's stay at the Emirates, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Norwegian has been a huge hit since arriving at the club from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan. He has gone from strength to strength since, becoming a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's setup.

The Gunners are very pleased with his efforts and handed him the armband last summer, further highlighting his importance to the team. Odegaard's efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent and Arteta is eager to end all speculation regarding his future.

The north London side are already working to tie him down to a new deal, with the current one expiring in 2025/

Arsenal release Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe has left the Emirates

Arsenal have opted to release Nicolas Pepe for free and he is likely to join Trabzonspor soon, according to ESPN.

The Ivorian forward arrived at the club from Lille in 2019 for a then club record £72m fee. However, he has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates, subsequently dropping down the pecking order. He registered 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 games for the north London side. Mikel Arteta doesn't consider his part of the plans and is ready to let him go.

However, offloading the player has proven to be a problem over the summer. As such, the Gunners have now decided to terminate his contract. Pepe will move to Trabzonspor on a free deal in the coming days. The north London side have already announced his departure on their website.