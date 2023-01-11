Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised not to sign new striker; club interested in Real Madrid forward, and more - January 11, 2023

Arsenal are likely to invest in the squad this month. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to add more quality to his roster as he aims to win the Premier League.

Meanwhile, former Gunners goalkeeper David Seaman has advised the club not to sign a new striker. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in a Real Madrid forward.

David Seaman advises Arsenal not to sign new striker

Gabriel Jesus is missing from action due to injury.

David Seaman reckons signing a new striker could cause an overload in Arsenal’s attack.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9, with Gabriel Jesus sidelined for a couple of months due to injury. Eddie Nketiah has stepped up during the Brazilian's absence and has been impressive so far.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Seaman said that a new face would upset Nketiah's development at Arsenal.

"The problem you’ve got is you don’t know how long Gabriel Jesus is going to be out for. If that is a shorter term injury, then no you don’t (need a replacement). If it’s longer term, then you’ve got to think about it because you don’t want Jesus and Nketiah being back at full fitness, and then another striker is overload," said Seaman.

He added:

"Does that upset either striker? I’m sure it would upset Nketiah if he wasn’t getting game time. It is a difficult one, and it all depends on the injury status of Jesus; how long is he going to be out for?"

Speaking after the FA Cup win over Oxford, Arteta said that he wants attacking reinforcements.

"Eddie is getting better and better, but the problem is that we have only one striker, and to cope for that many months until Gabby Jesus is back is not easy. We have to get the most out of the players that we have at the moment, but it will be great if we can get some reinforcements," said Arteta.

Nketiah has appeared 23 times across competitions this season for the Gunners, registering seven goals and an assist.

Gunners interested in Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to bring Eden Hazard back to the Premier League, according to Media Foot via Caught Offside.

The Belgian forward lit up the league during his time with Chelsea before completing a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2019. However, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu has been nothing to write home about.

The 32-year-old is no longer a first-team regular after failing to impress. Los Blancos do not consider him part of their plans for the future and are willing to let him go.

The Gunners are in need of attacking reinforcements this month and have set their sights on Hazard. The Belgian, though, has had a meagre return of one goal and one assist in seven games across competitions this season.

The 32-year-old desperately needs a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu to get his career back on track. A return to a familiar league could help him rediscover his mojo. However, the Gunners will be aware that there's an inherent risk associated with the move.

Arsenal interested in Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Youssoufa Moukoko's situation at Borussia Dortmund, according to 90 Min.

The German prodigy is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga giants. Negotiations for a new deal have not reached a conclusive end, and the 18-year-old is expected to leave the Signal Iduna Park this summer.

The Gunners are interested in reinforcing their attack this year, and Moukoko has emerged as an option. The north London side are already suffering due to a lack of depth in attack, as Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury.

Nketiah has done well so far, but Arsenal will be aware that Moukoko would be a better long-term option to eventually replace the Brazilian. The teenager has scored six goals and set up as many in 22 games across competitions this season for Dortmund.

