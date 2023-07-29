Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Neymar; club end Romeo Lavia pursuit, and more - July 29, 2023

Arsenal are working to add more quality to their squad after falling short in the Premier League title race last season. Mikel Arteta’s men finished second, behind champions Manchester City, so the Spanish manager is preparing to go at it again in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar. Elsewhere, the north London side have ended their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 29, 2023:

Arsenal advised to sign Neymar

Neymar’s future remains up in the air.

Brazil legend Julio Baptista reckons Neymar would be a good addition to Arteta’s team.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward remains heavily linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes this summer. The 31-year-old is also willing to taste a new challenge and has admirers at the Emirates.

Baptista told Goal that it’s time for his compatriot to leave the Parisians.

“I think Neymar is comfortable at PSG, but maybe the best move for him is to create a new atmosphere at a new club – maybe a club that supports him and gives him all the confidence that he needs. He doesn’t have that at PSG.

"The fans don’t like him a lot, and maybe it is time to move on and try something different. Why not?” said Baptista.

Baptista heaped praise on Arsenal and said that Neymar could be the key to unlock the Gunners’ true potential.

“Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe. We know that the last eight or so years, Arsenal have not produced their best or been as competitive. But now, with Arteta, Arsenal have something different. They have started to construct something powerful,” said Baptista.

He continued:

“Why not? Maybe this could be the key. In Brazil, we say that you have the house, you have everything, and you just need the key to open it. Maybe Neymar is the key to open and complete everything at Arsenal. He is an incredible player.”

While Neymar would be a fabulous addition to Arteta’s squad, the north London side might not have the finances to afford the Brazilian.

Gunners end Romeo Lavia pursuit

Romeo Lavia is unlikely to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal have ended their quest to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, according to The Metro.

The Belgian midfielder is likely to end his association with Southampton this summer following their relegation from the Premier League. The Gunners have had their eyes on the 19-year-old for a while and were eyeing him as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian was linked with a move away from the Emirates at the start of the summer. There was considerable interest in his signature from Saudi Arabia. Arteta allowed Granit Xhaka to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer and has signed Declan Rice to take his place.

However, the Spanish manager is reluctant to lose another experienced star from his roster and wants Partey to stay. As such, the north London side have ended their pursuit of Lavia, who looks likely to join Liverpool instead.

Kai Havertz ready to fight for his place at Emirates

Kai Havertz arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Kai Havertz is willing to fight for his place at the Emirates. The German forward left Chelsea to join Arsenal this summer and has been in good form in pre-season. The 24-year-old is expected to become a mainstay in Arteta’s attack in the upcoming campaign.

Speaking recently, as cited by ESPN, Havertz said that he's very well suited to Arteta’s brand of football.

“I think everyone has to earn their position in the team. You play when you train well and play well in the games. I think I have to also give everything in every session, in every game.

"That is how I get into the team. Not only me but every player. Always in a big club like this there is competition. I am going to give 100% to play,” said Kavertz.

He continued:

“Obviously it is a completely different style of football than what we played at Chelsea. I think it's a style that suits me very well. Of course it always takes a bit of a while to get used to that again.

"I am two-and-a-half weeks here. It is going to take some time, but I am giving everything to try to perform on a high level.”

The Gunners remain linked with more attacking additions this summer.