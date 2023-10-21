Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Ollie Watkins; Pedro Neto to cost £70 million, and more - October 21, 2023

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21) to face Chelsea in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side are second in the league after eight games, trailing Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised to sign Aston Villa attacer Ollie Watkins. Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto is expected to cost £70 million in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 21, 2023:

Arsenal advised to sign Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has caught the eye at Villa Park.

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has advised the club to sign Ollie Watkins.

Arteta remains in the market for a new No. 9 to compete with Gabriel Jesus. Brentford hitman Ivan Toney has emerged as a target for the Gunner ahead of January.

However, Slivestre told GGRecon that Watkins would be a better fit at the Emirates.

“Right now, you have Eddie Nketiah at the club alongside Gabriel Jesus, but signing a third striker could present them with a luxury that could be useful at this level,” said Silvestre.

He continued:

“Especially when you consider the amount of games that Arsenal could potentially play this season. The team always needs healthy competition and it needs quality, so if Arsenal were to sign another striker in the near future, then it would be (Ollie) Watkins over (Ivan) Toney if the decision was up to me.”

Watkins recently signed a new deal with Aston Villa till 2028, so prising him away won’t be easy.

Pedro Neto to cost £70 million

Pedro Neto is wanted at the Emirates.

Journalist Neil Moxley believes Pedro Neto will cost £70 million in the winter transfer window.

The Portuguese forward has exploded into the scene in recent seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 23-year-old has scored one goal and set up five in eight league games this campaign. The Gunners are long-term admirers of Neto and are hoping to prise him away at the turn of the year.

Wolves legend Steve Bull recently said that the Portuguese will cost £70 million next year. Moxley told Give Me Sport about the valuation for the 23-year-old:

"I think Steve Bull is pretty much on the money with that. I think he has still got some improvements in him. Would he do better with better players around him?

"Yes, I think he would. Is he all the better for having Premier League experience and this being his fifth season in the division? Yes, he is because he has acclimatised to what's going on here,” said Moxley.

He continued:

"I think Steve Bull is bang on the money. I think that's around about the figure they'll be looking for, somewhere in that ballpark. I don't think that's unreasonable, given the current state of the market."

The north London side see Neto as an able cover for Bukayo Saka.

Ray Parlour feels for Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates recently.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has sympathised with Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at the Emirates. The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the club since the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford this summer.

Parlour told talkSPORT that Arteta has taken a leaf out of Pep Guardiola’s book in his handling of Ramsdale:

“I feel sorry for Aaron because I don’t think he has done nothing wrong to lose his place as (Arsenal) number one goalkeeper, but Arteta is a ruthless man. You can see Guardiola be ruthless.

"Last week, I read about Thierry Henry when he was at Barcelona. When he thinks he is doing nothing wrong, he leaves him in the stand. He changes things completely. Mikel Arteta has learned a little bit off Guardiola,” said Parlour.

The English goalkeeper remains linked with an exit from the club ahead of January.