Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Victor Osimhen; club eyeing Pedro Neto, and more - October 2, 2023

Arsenal are preparing for their UEFA Champions League group stage game against Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday (October 3). Mikel Arteta's team are flying high, following a 4-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 2, 2023:

Arsenal advised to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could be on the move in 2024.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Victor Osimhen could make Arsenal instant Premier League favourites.

The Nigerian striker is among the most feared names in European football. However, his future at Napoli remains up in the air ahead of the winter due to a recent controversy.

The Gunners remain in the market for a new No. 9 ahead of the January transfer window and have been linked with Brentford hitman Ivan Toney. Jones told Give Me Sport that Osimhen could be a far better option than the Englishman.

"The most interesting case here could be for Arsenal. Obviously it remains to be seen just how much they would be able to spend but at a time when they are seriously thinking about whether they need another forward to help them close the gap on Manchester City, there really is not anyone better they could be looking at.

"Ivan Toney is going to cost at least £60m and possibly up to £70million. He’s good, but Osimhen is better, much better," said Jones.

He continued:

“This really is the sort of player that elevates your levels and makes anything possible so if you can find the money to get into that conversation then it’s definitely something Arsenal should be doing, and I’m sure would be doing.

"He would turn them into genuine title contenders and help them compete in the latter stages of the Champions League too.”

Osimhen powered Napoli to the Serie A title last season, bagging 26 goals and five assists in 32 games.

Gunners eyeing Pedro Neto

Arsenal are interested in Pedro Neto, according to Fichajes. The Portuguese forward has been on fire for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season - one goal and four assists in seven league games - turning heads at the Emirates.

Arteta remains keen to add more bite to his attack and has his eyes on Neto. In his column for Caught Offside, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the north London side's interest in the Portuguese.

"Arsenal have been tracking the player. They know the player very well, and they wanted him last year, but there are also other clubs keeping an eye on the situation.

"Many clubs are considering Neto as a target, and they know he’s a very good player, though I can’t name these clubs as of now. But as I said, in 2024, Neto’s situation could be one to watch," wrote Romano.

Neto could help Arteta bridge the gap with Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal working on Ben White extension

Arsenal are working to tie Ben White down to a new deal, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English defender has become a first-team regular since arriving at the Emirates last summer, and the club are pleased with his efforts.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that there's no panic regarding the player's renewal, as he's under contract till 2026.

"Yeah, I think so. Ben White, bit of a fan-favourite, and no real panic from Arsenal's perspective, because he's contracted until 2026.

"So they don't need to extend purely based upon contract time diminishing at this stage. He's very well protected as far as the club is concerned," said Jacobs.

Jacobs added that the Gunners are looking to reward a player who has done very well since his arrival.

"But when you have a flurry of top performers and a flurry of contract renewals, then you risk to some extent having an odd one out if you don't proceed as the project improves and Champions League football comes, to reward players that you see who are part of the project," said Jacobs.

Jacobs continued:

"And that's why it's likely that Ben White will be offered improved terms, and this one, unlike for example, William Saliba, will be very much about financial parity and incentivising a player with a well deserved new deal, if it happens."

White scored the fourth goal against Bournemouth on Saturday.