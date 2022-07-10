Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to target Lazio midfielder; club hot on heels of Lucas Paqueta, and more - July 10, 2022

Arsenal have had a busy transfer window so far. Manager Mikel Arteta guided his team to fifth place last campaign and will look to break into the top four next campaign.

Meanwhile, former Gunners midfielder Paul Merson has advised the club to target a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, the London giants are hot on the heels of Lucas Paqueta.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 10, 2022:

Paul Merson advises Arsenal to target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been outstanding for Lazio recently.

Paul Merson believes the Gunners should target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. Arteta is expected to bolster his midfield ahead of the new season. Youri Tielemans of Leicester City has emerged as a possible target for the Spaniard.

However, in his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that Milinkovic-Savic, 27, could take the Gunners to a new level.

"Leicester's Tielemans would tick the box for Arsenal. He'd be a decent alternative. But Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the player I would go for. If Arsenal get either of those two, they have had a major window," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"Now more than ever, Arsenal need a top-class midfielder to compete with the best. And I think Savic is a lovely player. A really top-drawer player. The way he played for Lazio last season, I personally think he is the best midfield player in Italy."

Merson added:

"I know Manchester United have been linked with him in the past, but why there isn't a queue of clubs lining up to buy the Serbian, I do not know. I think a lot of clubs are missing a trick. The thing with Tielemans is that he plays in the Premier League. He already has the know-how. He's proven, and Arsenal don't have time for bedding players in."

Squawka @Squawka Sergej Milinković-Savić's 2021/22 Serie A season by numbers (league rank):



37 games

744 final ⅓ passes (1st)

257 duels won (3rd)

102 aerial duels won (6th)

67 tackles made

52 chances created

45 take-ons completed

12 through balls

11 goals

11 assists (4th)



Merson suggested that the north London side will have to deliver next season.

"They have to hit the ground running this season because the eyes will be on Mikel Arteta. They can't afford to have the kind of start they had last season because I don't see them being as patient this time around, not after spending all this money," wrote Merson.

He concluded:

"Signing a top-class midfielder gives them every chance. You'd be saying it's between Arsenal and Tottenham for fourth, and maybe even looking at overtaking Chelsea."

Gunners hot on Lucas Paqueta's heels

Lucas Paqueta has admirers at the Emirates.

The Gunners are closing down on Lucas Paqueta, according to Media Foot Marseille via The Hard Tackle.

Arteta has had his eyes on the Brazilian midfielder since January and could go for the kill this summer. The Spaniard wants to upgrade his midfield ahead of the new campaign, and Paqueta has emerged as an option.

Ball 💥 @AFC_Ball Arsenal are pushing hard, and are preparing a bid for Lyon midfielder, Lucas Paqueta



[ various ] Arsenal are pushing hard, and are preparing a bid for Lyon midfielder, Lucas Paqueta[ various ] 🚨 Arsenal are pushing hard, and are preparing a bid for Lyon midfielder, Lucas Paqueta 🇧🇷[ various ] https://t.co/j0Qp7pVQXV

The 24-year-old has been on song for Lyon since arriving in 2020, scoring 21 goals in 78 games across competition. His contract runs till 2025, and he's expected to cost around €50 million.

Youri Tielemans could be a cheaper alternative to the Brazilian. A move for Paqueta would depend on the Gunners' pursuit of Tielemans

Youri Tielemans worth his £30 million price tag, says Kevin Campbell

Youri Tielemans is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes Youri Tielemans is worth his £30 million price tag. The Leicester City midfielder is wanted at the Emirates this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Tielemans, 25, would fit in like a glove in the Gunners' team.

“I think he’s well worth the money. £30m for a player like Tielemans, when you know he can do it in the Premier League – it’s nothing. I think he would fit straight into the Arsenal style of play, and the fans would be overjoyed if they could get him in," said Campbell.

He added:

“He’s a very talented midfield player, and if you can get him for that sort of price, then they’d still have the budget to go out and get a winger as well. I believe he would be one of the best midfielders they have had for a long time. I could see him at the club, for sure.”

