Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to target Newcastle United forward; Mikel Arteta could be handed £150 million transfer kitty, and more - 15 May 2022

Arsenal have dropped to fifth in the Premier League after Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday to move to fourth. The Gunners need a win on Monday against Newcastle United to reclaim fourth place.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Petit has advised the north London side to target Allan Saint-Maximin. Elsewhere, Gunner manager Mikel Arteta could be handed a £150 million war chest this summer, according to Kevin Campbell.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 15 May 2022:

Emmanuel Petit advises Arsenal to target Allan Saint-Maximin

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes the Gunners should target Allan Saint-Maximin this summer. The north London side have done well this season under Arteta and are likely to have a busy summer ahead.

Speaking to Genting Casino (via Chronicle Live), Petit said that his former club needs more strength in depth. He said:

“I've heard big names as well, Jesus, Sterling; I really like Zaha, or even someone like Saint-Maximin from Newcastle. Martinelli is a very good player, just like Saka, but when they get injured, who's going to play on the left and right? There are no options; they need at least four players, at least two up front."

Petit also urged Arsenal to keep hold of Eddie Nketiah, who is out of contract this summer, adding:

“No, I hope he (Nketiah) is going to stay. To be honest, he's made a big impression since he's played regular football with the team. He's also scored some important goals as well; in terms of performance, you can see he has improved on the pitch, as well as his teammates."

The Frenchman continued:

“I don't know what Lacazette is going to do at the end of the season, but for sure, even with Lacazette and Nketiah, they would still need a striker who can score goals, at least score 20 to 25 goals per season. They need it to compete with the big guns as well; this is why I hope Nketiah is going to stay at the club. For me, he has a future at the club."

He added:

"Just like Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Saka, they're young players from the academy. I hope he is going to stay, but I hope Arsenal are going to buy a different kind of striker as well."

Mikel Arteta could be handed £150 million transfer kitty, says Kevin Campbell

Mikel Arteta could be handed a £150 million transfer kitty this summer, according to former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell. The Spaniard has overseen a steady rise at the Emirates since taking charge in 2019 and recently signed a new contract.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the Gunners’ board trust Arteta and could be handed a similar purse (£150 million) that he received last summer. Campbell said:

“100 per cent. The board clearly like the work he is doing. For the first time, they have a manager that they trust. They really trust Arteta. It has not been easy. They have come under flak at times. They have never had someone go into the dressing room and sort it out. Arteta has done that."

He continued:

“It is a young team now. They have developed a connection with the fanbase as well, which is invaluable. Everyone is together. It is really impressive what Arteta has done. I know people question him at times, but he is building. You need to connect everything before you can move forward. I think he’s done a great job and is fully deserving of a new deal. Could it go pear-shaped? Of course, it could. Sometimes contract aren’t worth the paper they are written on."

Gunners agree deal with Brazilian teenager

Arsenal have agreed terms with Sao Paulo to take teenage sensation Marquinhos to the Emirates, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for emerging talents around the world as they aim to build a formidable team under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has shown a willingness to trust young players.

Marquinhos is the latest to pop up on Arteta’s radar. The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Sau Paulo and is already being tipped as a future star. The north London side could pay €3.5 million for Marquinhos, and an announcement is expected imminently.

