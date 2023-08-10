Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree £25 million David Raya deal; club ready to offload midfield duo, and more - August 10, 2023

Arsenal have been quite busy in the transfer market this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has roped in quite a few new faces but remains keen for more arrivals.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have agreed a £25 million deal with Brentford for their goalpeer David Raya. Elsewhere, the north London side are willing to offload two midfielders this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 10, 2023:

Arsenal agree £25 million David Raya deal

David Raya is set to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal have struck a deal with Brentford to sign David Raya for £25 million, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners have been locked in talks with the Bees for a while to chalk out a move for the Spanish goalkeeper. A breakthrough has now been reached, and Raya will travel to north London in the next couple of days for his medicals.

Arteta has given the green signal for Matt Turner's exit from the club this summer. The Spanish manager was eager to add a new goalkeeper to his roster to put pressure on Aaron Ramsdale.

Raya had been identified as an option, and Arsenal have now moved quickly to complete the transfer. The 27-year-old will sign a five-year deal that would keep him at the Emirates until 2028. The contract will also have the option of an additional year.

Gunners ready to offload midfield duo

Jorginho could exit the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal are willing to offload both Jorginho and Thomas Partey this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Italian midfielder arrived at the Emirates in January but is not indispensable to Arteta's plans. Partey, meanwhile, also remains linked with an exit from north London this year.

Brown told Give Me Sport that the Gunners would only let them leave for suitable offers.

"I could see both players leaving. I could see Jorginho and Partey leaving. I know Partey played the other day. Possibly people were a little surprised to see Partey and Rice in the same team in the roles that they play, but it does seem like Arteta thinks he can play that way," said Brown.

He continued:

"He was certainly available earlier this summer, they were listening to offers for him. They didn't get any offers that they liked. So, it may be that they have decided to stick with him.

"In that case, it would look like it's more likely that Jorginho leaves, but I think essentially, they are listening to offers for both players."

Partey is wanted in Saudi Arabia but wants to continue playing in Europe.

Folarin Balogun backed to accept loan move

Folarin Balogun is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Folarin Balogun could be open to a loan deal with an option to buy this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The US international striker is expected to leave Arsenal this year and is generating great interest from across Europe. The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Reims last season but is determined not to go out on another temporary move.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Balogun is seeking stability in his career at the moment.

"Of course, Balogun says he doesn't want to go out on loan, but let's just wait and see whether a loan with an obligation or even a loan with an option to buy changes his mind because it's a lot more settling for a player if they know that the loan has the possibility of becoming permanent or the obligation of becoming permanent," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"I sense, from asking around, that would change Balogun's mind. When he says he doesn't want to go out on loan again, what he's basically saying is he doesn't want to be loaned with no option and then brought back to Arsenal in the same position in a year's time."

He concluded:

"But if, financially speaking, there was a suitor that preferred to do a loan now, but was willing to add an option or obligation, then I don't see why Balogun would be against that because it still may ultimately get him the permanent move - in the long-term - that he desires."

Inter Milan have been linked with a move for Balogun in recent weeks.