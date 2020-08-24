Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree £27 million fee for a top defensive target, likely to miss out on a Barcelona star and more - 23rd August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Gunners closing in on their second signing of the summer and an update, albeit not a positive one, on their pursuit of a Barcelona star and more.

Arsenal agree £27 million fee with Lille for Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal's pursuit of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is turning into one of those long drawn out transfer sagas. However, according to Sky Sports, the Gunners have inched closer to completing a deal to bring the 22-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have successfully beaten competition from Serie A side Napoli and the Premier League trio of Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton to land the defender. Magalhaes is scheduled to arrive in London in the next 48 hours to complete his medical, ahead of completing his move to Arsenal.

The Brazilian played a key role in helping Lille finish second in Ligue 1 in 2019-20, in the process helping them qualify for the Champions League next season.

Magalhaes is the latest addition in Arsenal's ranks. The Gunners have already signed Willian on a free transfer, while William Saliba returned to the club after the completion of his loan spell at Saint Etienne.

Arsenal set to face disappointment in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal are set to face disappointment in their pursuit of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho as new Blaugrana manager Ronald Koeman wants the Brazilian to be a part of his squad for the upcoming season.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Koeman is keen to see the 27-year-old, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, return to Spain as he looks to bolster his options in the Barcelona midfield.

The Dutch manager is aware of the lack of funds available to the Camp Nou outfit because of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Koeman will be in attendance for the UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, presumably to watch Coutinho. The report further adds that Koeman is set to meet Coutinho after the final and discuss his future plans with the player.

Arsenal were one of a number of clubs interested in securing the services of Coutinho for the upcoming season, but the Gunners are now likely to face disappointment in their efforts to sign the former Liverpool man.

Arsenal set to face competition for Houssem Aouar from a host of European clubs

Arsenal are set to face intense competition in securing the services of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

In this regard, talkSPORT has claimed that some of Europe's biggest clubs including Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are interested in signing the midfielder. According to the same report, PSG's sporting director Leandro has already made public his admiration for the 22-year-old.

It has also been reported that Arsenal's technical director Edu has held talks with his compatriot Juninho - Lyon's sporting director - regarding the possibility of a player plus cash move for Aouar involving Matteo Guendouzi.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had also expressed his admiration about the midfielder back in 2018. Aouar was instrumental in Lyon ousting City from the Champions League in the quarterfinals this season. Guardiola said:

"(Aouar) is a very good player. He is incredible. He’s always very calm with the ball at his feet and has excellent technical quality."