Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree £30m deal for Martin Odegaard, club make decision on Mikel Artera future, and more - 19th August 2021

Arsenal have stepped up their activities in the transfer market as we head into the final two weeks of the summer window. The Gunners have already signed Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White this summer. However, Mikel Arteta is aware that he needs to make a few more arrivals to complete for the top four places.

Arsenal are all set to secure their fourth and fifth signings of the month, with deals agreed for a Norwegian playmaker and an English goalkeeper. The Gunners have also decided on the future of their Spanish manager.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 19 August 2021.

Arsenal agree £30m deal for Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is set to join Arsenal on a permanent deal

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Real Madrid to bring Martin Odegaard to the Emirates, Sky Sports reports. The Gunners will pay £30m plus bonuses for the Norwegian, who ticked the right boxes during his half-year loan stint last season. Mikel Arteta made Odegaard his primary target for the creative midfield role at the start of the summer.

Martin Ødegaard to Arsenal, here we go and deal confirmed! Permanent move - bit less than €40m to Real Madrid. Personal terms already agreed on five years contract. 🇳🇴 #AFC



Edu and Arteta wanted Ødegaard as only priority since June, strategy was correct… and now, done deal. pic.twitter.com/2LCaiEiKD0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

However, Odegaard initially wanted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and wrestle his way into Carlo Ancelotti's team. Sadly, that plan backfired, causing the Norwegian to be disillusioned about his future with the La Liga giants. Having tracked him all summer, Arsenal were on his case at the drop of a dime. Negotiations have now yielded a fruitful finish and the Gunners are all set to get their man.

Odegaard is already in London to undergo his medical ahead of the move and personal terms are unlikely to be a problem. The Norwegian can be integrated into the team immediately, as he is fully vaccinated and there's no need to quarantine. Arsenal are pushing to get him registered by midday on Friday, which could enable Odegaard to feature against Chelsea.

Gunners make decision on Mikel Artera future

Mikel Arteta needs drastic improvements of resutls

Arsenal are no longer ready to stand by Mikel Arteta through thick and thin, according to The Express via The Football Terrace podcast. The Spaniard's future has come under scrutiny after a disastrous start to the new season. The Gunners succumbed to a 0-2 away defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Brentford on opening day, prompting rumors of an eventual sack.

Arsenal decided to stick with the Spaniard during a disastrous run last season. However, the Gunners are not ready to be so patient again. While there's no truth to the Antonio Conte rumors yet, if the results refuse to improve by December, the London side could consider a change.

Arsenal set to agree £30m deal for Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale will become an Arsenal player soon

Arsenal are all set to agree a £30m deal with Sheffield United for Aaron Ramsdale, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Gunners have been tracking the Englishman for quite some time and a breakthrough has now been reached.

Confirmed. Total agreement reached between Arsenal and Sheffield United after last bid - Aaron Ramsdale will be new Arsenal GK. 🤝🔴 #AFC



Ramsdale has agreed personal terms with Arsenal.



Confirmed as per @David_Ornstein today.



Ødegaard deal will be announced in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/jBLJLpetmn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

The London side will initially pay £24m for Ramsdale, with £6m more in add-ons provided he becomes the No. 1 at the Emirates. Sheffield United had previously demanded £40m for the Englishman but dropped their asking price after Arsenal walked away from negotiations.

