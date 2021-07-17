Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree £50m deal for English defender, club submits £17m bid for French midfielder, and more - 17th July 2021

Arsenal is planning to use the summer to its fullest in a bid to arrest the disappointments of the 2020-21 season. The pre-season preparations were also marred by a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Scottish side Hibernian.

The Gunners need to give immediate attention to quite a few positions in the team, and Mikel Arteta is eager for reinforcements this summer.

Arsenal is hoping to add a new defender to their ranks before the start of the new campaign. The Gunners also want to bolster their midfield over the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 17, 2021.

Arsenal agree £50m deal for English defender

Ben White

Arsenal has agreed a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Ben White, Sky Sports reports. The Gunners have identified the Englishman as their primary defensive target this summer and have been locked in negotiations with the Seagulls for a while.

The London side had an initial £40 million bid rejected and returned with an improved £47 million bid. But Brighton has turned that down as well, as they are not ready to let their star leave until the player's valuation is met.

Arsenal have agreed a £50m deal with Brighton for Ben White according to The Athletic pic.twitter.com/LbdgcCsNrp — Goal (@goal) July 16, 2021

Arsenal has finally relented and has now presented a £50 million bid, which the Seagulls have accepted. There is still paperwork left to be completed, and White is expected to have his medical after returning from his holiday on the 26th of this month.

The Englishman enjoyed a fantastic 2020-21 season with Brighton, and his versatility will be an asset to Mikel Arteta. White was part of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2020, and his heart is set on a move to the Emirates.

Gunners submit £17m bid for French midfielder

Houssem Aouar

Arsenal has submitted a £17 million bid for Houssem Aouar, according to Sportsmole via Le 10 Sport. However, Lyon has rejected the offer, as they want £21 million to part with their prized asset.

There’s a sense of déjà vu about the situation, as the Gunners had similarly attempted to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates last season but had failed to match the Ligue 1 side’s valuation of the player.

However, with Aouar’s current contract set to expire in two years, Les Gones have slashed his price tag.

Arsenal’s offer for Houssem Aouar, according to sources, is less than €20m. Lyon want close to €25m, but cannot afford not to sell if an offer of more than €20m is made. Tottenham are also interested in Aouar & have ‘more means & the ability to offer more’. [@AlexisBernard10] pic.twitter.com/UjlXJIj4bY — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 15, 2021

Arsenal wants to reinvigorate their midfield with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira tipped to exit the Emirates this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur is also tracking the Frenchman and could provide stiff competition for the Gunners for his signature.

Arsenal interested in West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper

Sam Johnstone

Arsenal is interested in West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The Gunners have reportedly submitted an inquiry for the Englishman, who has earned rave reviews with his performances for the Baggies.

Johnstone’s heroics were not enough to save West Brom from relegation, but he is expected to ignite a battle for his services this summer. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also interested in his services.

Arsenal is looking for a backup goalkeeper and believes the Englishman would be ideal for the role.

