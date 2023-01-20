Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree Leandro Trossard deal; club eyeing Bournemouth forward, and more - January 20, 2023

Arsenal are working to upgrade their squad before the end of this month. Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in reinforcements to help in his quest to win the Premier League.

Meanwhile, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have agreed a deal to take Leandro Trossard to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London side are keeping a close eye on a Bournemouth forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 20, 2023:

Arsenal agree Leandro Trossard deal

Leandro Trossard has agreed to move to the Emirates.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Leandro Trossard, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian forward's future at Brighton & Hove Albion is up in the air following a fall out with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Trossard is looking to leave the Amex this month, and the Gunners have moved in quickly to take advantage of the situation.

Arteta is eager to add more firepower to his attack in January but has endured a frustrating time in the transfer market so far. The Spaniard saw Chelsea win the race for Joao Felix, before the Blues also hijacked a move for Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arteta has now turned to Trossard to address his attack.

Trossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon — medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon. Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement reached between clubs w/Brighton for £27m — personal terms agreed. Exclusive news confirmedTrossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon — medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon. Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement reached between clubs w/Brighton for £27m — personal terms agreed. Exclusive news confirmed 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCTrossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon — medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon. https://t.co/O1IrrAFkVo

The Belgian has been on a good run of form with the Seagulls recently. Arsenal have now secured his services for £27 million, and the player is expected to have his medicals soon. The 28-year-old has registered seven goals and three assists from 17 appearances across competitions this season for Brighton.

Gunners eyeing Jaidon Anthony

Jaidon Anthony is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Jaidon Anthony, according to The Daily Mail via The Metro.

Arteta's quest to upgrade his attack has taken him to Bournemouth. Despite reportedly already agreeing a deal for Leandro Trossard, Arteta remains keen on Anthony, whose contract with the Cherries expires at the end of the season.

Talking Highbury ✆ @TalkingHighbury ) Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth Jaidon Anthony. Anthony is a former Arsenal academy player, free agent in 5 months. ( ) Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth Jaidon Anthony. Anthony is a former Arsenal academy player, free agent in 5 months. ( @MailSport (🌗) Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth Jaidon Anthony. Anthony is a former Arsenal academy player, free agent in 5 months. (@MailSport) https://t.co/eddnVgnL9G

The 23-year-old is a product of the Gunners academy and has spent ten years at the club before. The north London side believe he can hit a higher gear at the Emirates and are looking to secure his signature this month.

Anthony has three goals from 18 appearances across competitions for Bournemouth this season. The Gunnets are likely to face competition from Leicester City and Borussia Monchengladbach for his services.

Arsenal interested in Ivan Fresneda

Ivan Fresneda has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Ivan Fresneda, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their right-back position this year. Arteta has Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu fighting for the position but desires an upgrade on the duo.

The Japanese was originally signed for the role but has seen White usurp him for a place in the starting XI. The Englishman has been impressive in the right-back role, but it's not his natural position. A move for Fresneda, who has caught the eye with Real Valladolid this season, could sort out the right-back role at the Emirates for years.

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal are interested in right-back Ivan Fresneda & have spoken to his representatives about a move. 18-year-old Fresneda would be viewed as a long-term signing for Arsenal, with Real Valladolid likely to want to keep him on loan for the rest of this season. [ Arsenal are interested in right-back Ivan Fresneda & have spoken to his representatives about a move. 18-year-old Fresneda would be viewed as a long-term signing for Arsenal, with Real Valladolid likely to want to keep him on loan for the rest of this season. [ @sr_collings 🚨 Arsenal are interested in right-back Ivan Fresneda & have spoken to his representatives about a move. 18-year-old Fresneda would be viewed as a long-term signing for Arsenal, with Real Valladolid likely to want to keep him on loan for the rest of this season. [@sr_collings] https://t.co/HCtz0BzmCo

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the 18-year-old's agent is already in London to speak to his suitors.

"Away from attacking players, Arsenal are potentially in the mix for a right-back as well – Ivan Fresneda will be one to watch. There’s a variety of clubs tracking him at the moment, and his agent has been in London speaking to various Premier League clubs, so we’ll see how that one develops," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“It won’t just be a scramble for a Mudryk alternative, they’re looking at other areas to strengthen."

Fresneda has appeared 11 times across competitions for the La Liga side this season.

