Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree personal terms with Barcelona star, Aubameyang drops huge hint on future, and more - 08th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the future of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, an update on Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, and more.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, as the 28 year old edges closer to a move to North London. According to the print edition of Barcelona publication Sport, the Gunners have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian.

However, the report adds that the North London outfit are yet to find an agreement with Barcelona over a deal. It has been reported that the Gunners want to sign the midfielder on a loan with an option to buy.

Printed edition of Catalan Sport say Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Coutinho to come to Arsenal. They now have to agree on a deal with Barca. pic.twitter.com/lPwWxjAME3 — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) August 8, 2020

Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has recently developed a good relationship with the Arsenal hierarchy, especially as he represents director Edu Gaspar. Speaking in a recent intervew, Joorabchian insisted that any decision regarding Coutinho's future would be made after the conclusion of Bayern Munich's and Barcelona's Champions League campaign. Joorabchian said:

"Because the Champions League will run until August 23, it will be difficult for players like Coutinho to make any commitments or moves pre that date.

"Because he has the Champions League at the moment, they have to qualify past Chelsea. And then he has got to play Barcelona, believe it or not.

"For him to make a commitment pre having finished the Champions League.

"He loves playing in the Premier League, he is adored playing in the Premier League and that is one of his priorities."

Aubameyang drops major transfer hint

As anticipation heightens around whether Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would sign a new contract to extend his stay with the Gunners, the 31 year old appears to have teased the North London faithful with his social media activity.

The Gabonese international has liked a post on Instagram, wherein he has been urged to sign a new contract and stay at Arsenal. It has been reported that Arsenal have offered the 31 year old a three-year deal worth around £250,000 per week excluding bonuses.

Aubameyang liked this picture on Instagram

Gabriel Magalhaes close to joining Arsenal

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes appears to be closing in on a move to Arsenal. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to the North London outfit, and was left out of Lille's friendly against AZ Alkmaar.

However, that is not all, the defender's shirt number (#4) was also allocated to another teammate, Nassim Innocenti. It has been reported that Lille are expecting a fee of around £18 million for the defender.