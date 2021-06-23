Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree personal terms with Belgian star, club contemplating move for Premier League striker and more - 23 June 2021

Arsenal have already begun preparations for the new season by targeting a squad revamp over the summer. Mikel Arteta wants his team to be ready to climb back up to the top four of the Premier League when the new campaign starts.

The Gunners last managed to finish in the top four in the 2015-16 season when they ended on second, 10 points adrift of champions Leicester City. Arsenal have struggled since then and Arteta has only managed two back-to-back eighth-placed finishes since taking charge at the Emirates.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Arsenal transfer news from 23 June 2021.

Arsenal agree to personal terms with Belgian star

Arsenal have agreed to personal terms with Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to The Hard Tackle via Football Insider. The Gunners have been tracking the Belgian for some time and are now close to bringing him to the Emirates.

The Anderlecht star was on fantastic form in the 2020-21 season and registered three goals and three assists from 37 appearances. Lokonga was also part of Belgian’s provisional team for Euro 2020, but could not break into the final squad.

Arsenal are looking to add a midfielder this summer and the 21-year-old is exactly the kind of player Arteta wants in his squad. Lokonga carries out a defensive role for Anderlecht but has the ability to contribute in the final third.

The Gunners are now negotiating with the Belgian side, although their initial £13m bid has already been rejected. However, the Premier League side are optimistic that a deal can be struck by including add-ons to their offer.

Arsenal contemplating move for Premier League striker

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The Gunners are eyeing reinforcements to their misfiring frontline and believe the Everton man could be the solution to their problems. However, pricing him away from the Toffees will not be easy.

The Englishman was in blistering form last season and managed 21 goals from 31 appearances in all competitions for Everton. The Toffees might be willing to part with their prized asset for the right amount. Arsenal, though, will have to sell players before they can dive in for the Englishman.

Granit Xhaka inching closer to his Arsenal exit

Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka is expected to leave Arsenal in the next couple of days, according to Caught Offside via Gianluca Di Marzio. The Swiss international is set to join AS Roma on a permanent deal and the final details of the move are being sorted at the moment.

Xhaka will team up with Jose Mourinho in Serie A and the Gunners are already looking for his replacement.

Roma are working to complete both Rui Patricio and Granit Xhaka deals in the next days. 🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySport



José Sá will be new Wolves goalkeeper joining from Olympiacos if Rui Patricio leaves the club.



Xhaka is pushing to join Roma - #AFC working to complete the agreement. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2021

There is said to be a difference in the valuation of the player between Arsenal and the Serie A giants. However, with both sides eager for the move to materialize, it is expected to be sorted out soon.

