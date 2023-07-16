Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners announce Declan Rice arrival; club reignite Moises Caicedo interest, and more - July 16, 2023

Mikel Arteta helped Arsenal to a second-placed finish last season in the Premier League. The Spanish manager is now busy reinforcing his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have announced the arrival of midfielder Declan Rice this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have renewed their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 16, 2023:

Arsenal announce Declan Rice arrival

Declan Rice (right) has arrived at the Emirates

Arsenal have finally announced the arrival of midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United.

The Gunners have been hot on the heels of the English midfielder all summer, with Arteta making him the priority target for this year. The Spanish manager managed to ward off competition from multiple clubs to secure the 24-year-old’s signature.

Speaking to the club’s website, Rice said that he has been closely following the north London side’s rise for the last few seasons.

“I’ve been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and the trajectory they’ve been going on. Not last season but the season before, they finished fifth, but you could see the style of play Mikel was implementing.

"Last season was an outstanding season, blowing pretty much every team out of the water with the exception of Man City,” said Rice.

He continued:

“With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong.

"That means a lot to me. I know the fans really want that. For me, as a player, I’ve come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.”

Rice is Arteta’s third signing this summer.

Gunners reignite Moises Caicedo interest

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Moises Caicedo, according to Football London.

The Gunners were hot on the heels of the Ecuadorian in January but failed to strike a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. Caicedo has since signed a new deal with the Seagulls but could be allowed to leave this summer for a hefty fee.

Chelsea are hot on the heels of the 21-year-old, who enjoyed a spectacular rise at the Amex last season. Arteta invested a fortune on Rice this month but remains keen for further additions to his midfield. With Thomas Partey’s future up in the air, the Spanish manager has renewed his interest in Caicedo.

The Blues have been chasing the player all summer and are leading the race for the Ecuadorian. With UEFA Champions League football on offer, Arsenal could have an upper hand in this battle.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Folarin Balogun future

Folarin Balogun is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Folarin Balogun is likely to cost £45-50 million this summer.

The USNMT player's future at the Emirates is up in the air despite a stellar loan spell with Reims last season. The 22-year-old is surplus to requirements under Arteta, who is ready to cash in on him this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Balogun’s future could be part of a domino effect with other forwards this summer.

“I’m told Balogun’s future at Arsenal will be decided once the market develops a little more. We need to see what happens with top strikers like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Romelu Lukaku and Rasmus Hojlund. Once these names start to move, Balogun’s future becomes clearer,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There are many clubs interested in signing Balogun, from Olympique de Marseille to some top Italian clubs; Leipzig also wanted the Arsenal player, but they have completed a deal for Lois Openda so it’s over.

"The fee for Balogun is going to be around £45/50m, but at this stage, nothing is happening, and it will take some time.”

With Kai Havertz arriving from Chelsea and Reiss Nelson signing a new deal, Balogun is a long way down the pecking order at the Emirates.