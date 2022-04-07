Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay €120 million for Napoli star; William Saliba tipped to break into Mikel Arteta's team, and more - 6 April 2022

Arsenal hit a stumbling block in their quest to finish fourth against Crystal Palace on Monday, falling to a 3-0 defeat. The loss meant Mikel Arteta's men remained in fifth place behind Tottenham Hotspur, but they have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been asked to pay €120 million for a Napoli star. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has tipped William Saliba to break into Arteta's team next season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 6 April 2022.

Arsenal asked to pay €120 million for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal could have to pay €120 million to secure the signature of Victor Osimhen, according to Football Italia via Il Corriere dello Sport. The Nigerian star has generated attention from clubs in the Premier League after impressing with Napoli. The Gunners have their eyes on the 23-year-old.

Osimhen arrived in Napoli in a blockbuster move from Lille in 2020. He has been quite a hit at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, registering 25 goals in 55 games. His development this season was initially hampered by an injury. However, the 23-year-old has made a triumphant return to fitness, plundering 15 goals in 25 games so far.

Osimhen's blistering form has been duly noted by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta. The north London side are long-term admirers of the Nigerian, having scouted him for quite some time. Arteta is planning to rejuvenate his striker's department this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah likely to depart this summer as free agents.

Arsenal offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January without signing a replacement but are likely to make amends this summer. Osimhen has been identified as a target but securing his services could be a costly affair. Napoli are unfazed by the interest in their star and are even encouraging suitors to bid for the player.

The Serie A side had no qualms rejecting a €100 million offer from Newcastle United for Osimhen in January. Napoli have now upped their asking price for the Nigerian and could only let him leave for €120 million. Apart from the Gunners and the Magpies, Manchester United are also interested in the 23-year-old.

Noel Whelan backs William Saliba to break into Mikel Arteta's team

William Saliba has been outstanding for Marseille so far

Noel Whelan believes William Saliba could be pushing for a place in the Arsenal starting XI next season. The Frenchman has caught the eye while on loan with Marseille this campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan was full of praise for the 21-year-old.

"He’s served his time away on loan now, three seasons. He’s gone out to really learn his trade and finetune those skills, and I’m sure Mikel Arteta will be excited to get a look at him in pre-season to see where he’s at. The fact that he’s pushed all the way into that France squad is really encouraging," said Whelan.

He continued:

“It suggests to me that he’ll be competing in that Arsenal squad next season – he’s ready for that chance. He’s shown brilliant character and attitude by not throwing his toys out of the pram. Instead, he’s knuckling down and developing his game. He’s stepped up to the mark and put the hard yards in."

Saliba has made 41 appearances for Marseille across competitions this season.

Gunners keeping tabs on Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Leandro Paredes, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Argentinean midfielder's days at the Parc des Princes could be numbered, with PSG planning a mass exodus this summer. The 27-year-old has failed to find his feet in Paris, but there's no shortage of suitors for his signature.

The Gunners are looking to reinforce their midfield this summer. Mohamed Elneny is likely to leave, while Granit Xhaka's future is also up in the air. Arteta has his eyes on Paredes but could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Juventus for his signature.

