Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay €30 million for Brazilian ace; club receive boost in pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder, and more - 2nd December 2021

Arsenal visit Old Trafford on Thursday to face Manchester United in the Premier League. The Gunners come into this game after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have to pay €30 million to secure the signature of a Brazilian striker. Elsewhere. The Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Real Madrid midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 2nd December 2021.

Arsenal asked to pay €30 million for Gabigol

Arsenal have been asked to pay €30 million to secure the services of Gabriel Barbosa, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Brazilian striker has alerted clubs around Europe after a string of impressive performances for Flamengo. The Gunners are among the clubs interested in his services.

Gabigol, as he is commonly known, is a product of the Santos academy. He caught the eye as a youngster after breaking into the first team of the Brazilian side. After unsuccessful stints in Europe with Inter Milan and Benfica, Gabigol finally found his footing in Flamengo. He has been terrific since joining the Brazilian side, and that has caught the attention of Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack next year. Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave the Emirates, while Arsenal also have to lay down succession plans for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gunners have their eyes on Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serb is expected to cost a fortune.

Gabigol has emerged as a cheaper alternative. Mikel Arteta is convinced the 25-year-old could become a permanent fixture in the Arsenal first team for years to come. However, Arsenal could face stiff competition for his signature from Everton, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Villarreal and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the Brazilian, so prising him away may not be easy.

Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Isco

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Isco. According to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional, Real Madrid are ready to bid adieu to the Spaniard in January.

The 29-year-old has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. He is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans, so The Gunners are interested in his services.

Arsenal want to add more creativity to their roster next year. Mikel Arteta has identified Isco as a viable option to improve the team's output in the final third. The Gunners are eager to take Isco to the Emirates, and might be able to sign him this winter.

Juventus receive blow in race for Alexandre Lacazette

Juventus have hit a hurdle in their plans to take Alexandre Lacazette to Turin. According to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato, the Frenchman prefers to stay in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old's current contract with Arsenal is set to expire next summer. The Gunners are now planning to let him leave.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC According to @cmdotcom , Alexandre Lacazette is more & more determined to leave #Arsenal at the end of his contract. According to @cmdotcom, Alexandre Lacazette is more & more determined to leave #Arsenal at the end of his contract. https://t.co/E9iZS0LQP4

Lacazette is spoilt for choice for his next destination. Juventus are among his suitors. However, the Frenchman is not interested in moving to Serie A at the moment.

