Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay €35m for Premier League midfielder, Crystal Palace planning to complete £12m deal for English ace, and more - 29th August 2021

Arsenal succumbed to a demoralizing 0-5 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday. The Gunners were 0-2 down in the opening 15 minutes before Granit Xhaka picked up a straight red for a clumsy tackle.

The Cityzens showed no mercy, though, and made it a night to forget for Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard is now under tremendous pressure after failing to win all three games of the season.

Arsenal are preparing for more additions to their midfield and have learned the price of a Premier League star. Crystal Palace are planning to secure the services of a Gunners star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 29, 2021.

Arsenal asked to pay €35m for Premier League midfielder

Yves Bissouma is wanted by both Arsenal and Manchester United

Arsenal have been told to pay €35 million for Yves Bissouma, according to journalist Ekren Konur. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the Mali international, who is also being monitored by Manchester United.

Brighton and Hove Albion are willing to let him leave this summer if their €35 million valuation of the player is met.

Bissouma has been a revelation since joining the Seagulls and has been among the finest defensive midfielders in the league in the last couple of seasons.

The Gunners could do with a player of his caliber in the middle of the park, as they have looked a little vulnerable under pressure. The Mali international registered 2.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game in the 2020-21 season.

The defeat to Manchester City further highlighted the gap in Arsenal's midfield. Bissouma's presence could help the Gunners play free-flowing, attacking football, safe in the knowledge that the Mali international would snuff out any threats.

Crystal Palace planning to complete £12m deal for English ace

Eddie Nketiah is wanted by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are ready to pay £12 million for Eddie Nketiah, according to Sports Mole via The Sun. Arsenal have put the Englishman up for sale, but value him at £20 million.

However, the Eagles are confident they can complete a deal for less than the player's price tag. The 21-year-old is no longer part of Mikel Arteta's plans for this season and has been missing from the matchday squad so far.

According to @reluctantnicko, Crystal Palace are trying to agree a price for Eddie Nketiah — & are willing to spend £12m. Arsenal initially wanted around £20m but may drop the fee — with Palace currently leading the hunt despite Brighton considering a move.https://t.co/wpXauxNIHM — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 29, 2021

The player rose through the ranks at the Emirates and has featured 65 times for the Gunners, scoring 13 goals. Palace are expected to face competition from Brighton and Hove Albion for his services.

Martin Keown slams Calum Chambers for his performance against Manchester City

Calum Chambers endured a difficult day in the park against Manchester City

Arsenal legend Martin Keown singled out Calum Chambers for criticism after the defeat against City. The Englishman was unimpressed after Ilkay Gundogan beat Chambers in the air to score the opening goal of the game.

Keown was on commentary duty with BT Sport and was left fuming with the Arsenal defender.

"It’s a wonderful ball in, but what about the marking, you’ve got three central defenders and Gundogan gets in between all of them. He’s unopposed against a 6 foot 3 inch centre-half, Chambers gets beaten at the back post but it just isn’t good enough. That’s as easy a goal he’s going to score all season," said Keown.

