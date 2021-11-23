Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay €40 million for Serie A star; Portuguese ace ready to join club, and more - 23rd November 2021

Arsenal are preparing to regroup after their 4-0 defeat against Liverpool last weekend. The Gunners will look to return to winning ways against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have to pay €40 million to secure the services of a Mexican star. Elsewhere, a Portuguese ace is ready to join The Gunners. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 23rd November 2021.

Arsenal asked to pay €40 million for Hirving Lozano

Arsenal have been asked to pay €40 million to secure the services of Hirving Lozano.

Arsenal have been asked to pay €40 million to secure the services of Hirving Lozano, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes. The Gunners are eager to bolster their attack next summer, and have their eyes on the Mexican. Lozano has been impressive for Napoli, but wants to exit the club next year. The Serie A side have no intention of holding on to a player who wants to leave.

Napoli are ready to offload the 26-year-old, and have set an asking price of €40 million for Lozano. Arsenal are among a host of clubs currently monitoring Lozano, with Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla also in the fray.

The Gunners have been quite active in the summer transfer window, but remain light in the attacking department. The north London side has struggled to impress in the final third this season. Arteta believes Lozano's addition could lend his attack an extra edge.

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Hirving Lozano next year, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Mexican could be an improvement on the current options Arsenal have on the wings. Lozano has 23 goals from 94 appearances for Napoli. He could form a new-look attack at the Emirates next year.

The Premier League side has spent heavily this summer, but will have to bring in reinforcements if they wish to return to their heydays. The Gunners could explore Lozano as an option next year.

Renato Sanches ready to join The Gunners

Renato Sanches has hinted that he is willing to join Arsenal.

Renato Sanches has hinted that he is willing to join Arsenal. The Gunners are among the clubs vying for his signature. Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his midfield next year, and has identified the Portuguese as a target.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has revealed that he feels "ready" to take a step up in his career. What's more, he hinted at a transfer to Arsenal. (L'Equipe)

Speaking to L'Equipe, as relayed by Just Arsenal, Sanches has said that he is ready for a new challenge.

"Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I don’t know. I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but I can’t tell now. But I know I’m ready. If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me,” said Sanches.

Arsenal willing to allow Mohamed Elneny to leave in January

Arsenal could allow Mohamed Elneny to leave the Emirates in January.

Arsenal will likely allow Mohamed Elneny to leave the Emirates in January, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes.

The Egyptian midfielder is surplus to requirements at the club, so The Gunners are not planning to extend his contract, which runs out next summer. Galatasaray are interested in his services, and want to sign Elneny in January.

Arsenal could let Elneny leave this winter so that they can remove his salary from their wage bill. The Gunners could also secure a nominal transfer fee from his departure.

