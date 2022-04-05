Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay €80m for Inter Milan star; club interested in Leicester City midfielder, and more - 5 April 2022

Arsenal suffered a shock 0-3 defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday in the Premier League. The result kept manager Mikel Arteta's wards in fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been asked to pay €80 million to secure the signature of an Inter Milan star. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 5th April 2022:

Arsenal asked to pay €80 million for Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez will cost a fortune this summer

Arsenal will have to pay €80 million for Lautaro Martinez, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Argentinean has been in fine form for Inter Milan in recent years. So the Gunners are interested in taking him to the Emirates.

Martinez joined Inter Milan in 2018 and took some time to find his feet in Serie A. However, he soon showed his pedigree, developing into one of the most important players at the club. He was instrumental in the Nerazzurri's Serie A triumph last season. The 24-year-old has taken over the goalscoring responsibilities since Romelu Lukaku's departure this season.

Martinez has plundered 14 goals from 28 games in the league, forcing Arteta to take note. The Spaniard offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and is also likely to let go of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer on free transfers.

The Gunners have an urgent need for a new striker and have their eyes on the Argentinean. The 24-year-old would be a fine fit for Arteta's tactics at the Emirates.

However, having only signed a new contract last October, prising Martinez away won't be easy. Arsenal will have to part ways with €80 million to secure the Argentinean this summer. The Gunners will also face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the 24-year-old's signature.

Martinez flourished under Antonio Conte at the San Siro. The Italian is eager to rekindle that partnership at Spurs. With Harry Kane's future up in the air, the Argentinean could also be a replacement for Kane.

Gunners interested in James Maddison

James Maddison has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have rekindled their interest in James Maddison, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Englishman is enjoying another fruitful season with Leicester City and has registered 13 goals and eight assists so far. However, the Foxes are looking to cash in on him this summer to address their finances and help raise funds for the summer.

Arteta has a longstanding interest in the 25-year-old. The Gunners signed Martin Odegaard last summer but desire more experience and competition for the attacking midfield position. Arteta has his eyes on Maddison but will have to ward off competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for his signature.

Tammy Abraham opens up on his future

Tammy Abraham has been on fire this season.

Tammy Abraham has kept the door open for a possible return to the Premier League in the future. The Englishman has been in red hot form since joining AS Roma last summer. Arsenal are among the clubs interested in taking him back to England.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport “Who knows what the future holds. Of course, I grew up in England. I’m a London boy so maybe one day I will be back in the Premier League to make noise there as well."



- Tammy Abraham “Who knows what the future holds. Of course, I grew up in England. I’m a London boy so maybe one day I will be back in the Premier League to make noise there as well."- Tammy Abraham https://t.co/KdLhkuvxLS

Speaking to talkSPORT, Abraham said that he is focused on winning a trophy with Roma.

"When I see reports linking me with other clubs it makes me feel good, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right. It’s a nice feeling seeing your name all over newspapers. But for me it’s about focusing on doing my business here. I can keep getting linked with many clubs but who knows what the future holds?" said Abraham.

"Of course I grew up in England, I’m a London boy. So maybe one day I’ll be back in the Premier League to make noise there. But for me right now it’s about focusing on Rome, on doing the best I can and hopefully winning these guys a trophy which they haven’t done in many years," said Abraham.

Abraham has scored 23 times across competitions this season.

Edited by Bhargav