Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to return for Moises Caicedo; club in battle for Denzel Dumfries, and more - February 19, 2023

Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League following their hard-fought 4-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday (February 18). Mikel Arteta's team are now two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has backed the Gunners to return for Moises Caicedo this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are locked in a battle with Manchester United over Denzel Dumfries.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 19, 2023:

Arsenal backed to return for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Moises Caicedo this summer, according to Dean Jones.

The Gunners were eager to sign the Ecuadorian in January, but their advances were rebuffed by Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are likely to be more willing to cash in on their prized asset at the end of the season.

Steve Kay @stevek9KS1TV #coyg Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is worried that his dream move to Arsenal could be of after there 2nd bid of £70m for the 21-year-old was turned down in the January transfer window because of the volume of players that will be available in the summer. #afc Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is worried that his dream move to Arsenal could be of after there 2nd bid of £70m for the 21-year-old was turned down in the January transfer window because of the volume of players that will be available in the summer. #afc #coyg https://t.co/nMPVpQGEl5

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Gunners could attempt to mend relations with Brighton before submitting another offer for the 21-year-old.

"I don't think it's dead, but I do seriously wonder if it can be revived. Now. I mean, Arsenal stepped away from it, basically, to avoid causing any more commotion or annoyance at Brighton with the level of their bidding and what that means, I guess, is that there is potential now of returning to the table, trying to sew the relations and then seeing if they can talk again about this," said Jones.

Caicedo has appeared 24 times across competitions for the Seagulls this season, registering a goal and an assist apiece.

Gunners battling Manchester United for Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Manchester United for Denzel Dumfries, according to Tuttosport via The Hard Tackle.

The Dutch full-back has enjoyed a brilliant run with Inter Milan this season and also caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Gunners are looking for a natural right-back to take over from Ben White next season and have zeroed in on the 26-year-old.

Denzel Dumfries @DenzelJMD2 #ForzaInter Great fight and team spirit to keep the 𝟯 points at home! Great fight and team spirit to keep the 𝟯 points at home! ⚫🔵 #ForzaInter https://t.co/QKKTtbjGo9

However, the Red Devils have also set their sights on Dumfries, who is seen as an upgrade on both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has registered 27 appearances across competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, picking up two goals and three assists. He's likely to cost around €60 million.

Mikel Arteta praises Jorginho

Jorginho arrived joined Arsenal from Chelsea last month.

Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Jorginho after the Italian played a part in Arsenal's win against Aston Villa on Saturday. The game was 2-2 when Jorginho's long-range strike struck the crossbar and bounced off Emiliano Martinez and into the net in the 93rd minute.

Speaking after the win, Arteta said that the Italian makes everyone around him better.

"I certainly didn’t see that quality of his - scoring from deep! It’s great to do that. The biggest quality he has is he makes the rest of the people look better, better than what you actually are," said Arteta.

He continued:

"He’s made a huge impact already on the boys, on the staff, and hopefully our supporters can see that as well and give him the support he needs. I thought he was tremendous today."

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



“I certainly didn’t see that quality of his - scoring from deep! It’s great to do that. The biggest quality he has is he makes the rest of the people look better, better than what you actually are.” [@arsenal] 🗣️| Mikel Arteta on Jorginho’s performance vs Aston Villa:“I certainly didn’t see that quality of his - scoring from deep! It’s great to do that. The biggest quality he has is he makes the rest of the people look better, better than what you actually are.” [@arsenal] #afc 🗣️| Mikel Arteta on Jorginho’s performance vs Aston Villa: “I certainly didn’t see that quality of his - scoring from deep! It’s great to do that. The biggest quality he has is he makes the rest of the people look better, better than what you actually are.” [@arsenal] #afc https://t.co/osTdCjB8tp

Arsenal also asked for more protection for Bukayo Saka, who was once again subject to close attention from the opposition.

"He’s fine - he got kicked quite a lot again, but he’s going to have to deal with that, not every week, but every three days. Sometimes in training as well. It’s his game - teams are not stupid, and they want to stop him. We need to protect him," said Arteta.

Saka has amassed ten goals and eight assists in 31 games across competitions this season for the Gunners.

