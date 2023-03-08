Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign Declan Rice; club face competition for Rafael Leao, and more - March 8, 2023

Arsenal will face Sporting CP at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday (March 9) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Mikel Arteta's team will be confident ahead of the tie following their impressive win against Bournemouth last weekend.

Meanwhile, journalist Dharmesh Sheth has backed the Gunners to sign Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side face competition from Manchester City for the services of Rafael Leao.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 8, 2023:

Arsenal backed to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Dharmesh Sheth reckons Arsenal could complete a move for Declan Rice this summer.

The English midfielder is a target for Arteta this summer. The 24-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract with West Ham United but is unlikely to sign a new deal. The Hammers could be forced to cash in on him this summer, and the Gunners are among the clubs interested.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that Rice is the Gunners' primary target this year.

"Midfield is an area that Arsenal do want to strengthen. They showed that they wanted to strengthen in that area during January when they went in for Moisés Caicedo and went in strongly for him," said Sheth.

He continued:

"Of course, they didn't manage to get him, but Declan Rice now appears to be the primary target. The noises we're hearing is that could be a very realistic one to do for Arsenal in the summer.”

Rice has appeared 32 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and three assists.

Gunners face competition for Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao has been in red-hot form this season.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester City for the signature of Rafael Leao, according to Calciomercato via Team Talk.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack at the end of the season and have their eyes on the likes of Victor Osimhen. However, the Nigerian is likely to cost more than €100 million, prompting Arteta to look for alternatives.

Leao could be a relatively cheaper option, as his contract expires next summer, and he has been in fabulous form for AC Milan recently. The 23-year-old has registered nine goals and ten assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season. However, his superb form has also earned him admirers at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola believes the Portuguese could perform well alongside Erling Haaland and help add another dimension to his attack. City could plan to go all out for the player this summer, which would not suit Arsenal's plans.

Bernd Leno opens up on Arsenal exit

Bernd Leno moved to Crave Cottage last summer.

Bernd Leno says he holds no ill will towards the Gunners, despite parting ways with the club in unceremonious circumstances. The German goalkeeper dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates last season after the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale and was shipped off to Fulham last summer.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Leno said that his performances with the Gunners didn't warrant his exclusion from the starting XI.

“I don’t have toxic (feelings) or bad energy for Arsenal. It didn’t end in the perfect way, but my reception at the Emirates was really good. I get fans coming up to me saying, ‘thank you for your four years. ... you were very good’," said Leno.

He continued:

"I was really happy with my performances. Even when they dropped me, I did nothing wrong. I came through the front door, and I left through the front door. I still have a connection to the club."

Bernd Leno:



Leno also opened up about joining Fulham, saying that he wants to stay in the Premier League.

“It was clear for me, I wanted to stay in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world by far — and London life - I really love it here. I spoke to people at Arsenal about wanting to join Fulham. Everyone said it’s a nice family club," said Leno.

He continued:

"I played many times against Fulham, and it is an old-school stadium. All these aspects played a role. At the beginning, the main goal was to stay in the Premier League. We are in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup; we’re seventh in the League — no one saw that coming.”

Leno has registered seven clean sheets in 24 Premier League appearances this season for the Cottagers.

