Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign Joao Felix; club receive boost in Youri Tielemans pursuit, and more - January 7, 2023

Arsenal are expected to be active in the transfer market this month, with Mikel Arteta likely to strengthen his squad. The Spanish manager has taken his team to the top of the Premier League and will look to sustain recent improvements with wise investment.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist David Ornstein reckons the Gunners could sign Joao Felix this month. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 7, 2023:

David Ornstein backs Arsenal to sign Joao Felix

Joao Felix is unsettled at the Wanda Metropolitano.

David Ornstein reckons Arsenal could secure the signature of Joao Felix before snapping up Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Portuguese forward has generated attention from the Emirates after falling out of favour at Atletico Madrid. Los Rojiblancos are willing to let him leave on loan this month, and the north London side are interested.

Speaking recently, Ornstein said that the Gunners could complete a deal if the La Liga giants reduce their asking price for the player.

“It will be interesting to see if Arsenal look to bring forward some business or get some other business done first. They are interested in Joao Felix at Atletico in a loan deal,” said Ornstein.

He added:

“If the numbers come down significantly from where they are now – and that’s why it’s not happening right now – then perhaps they’ll try and get that one in first. And that will take the pressure off them in the Mudryk pursuit.”

Felix could help Arteta deal with the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

Gunners receive boost in Youri Tielemans pursuit

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans. The Belgian midfielder is in the final six months of his contract with Leicester City but is unlikely to sign a new deal. Arteta is in the market for midfield reinforcements and is a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old.

Tielemans is a vital part of Brendan Rodgers’ midfield, and the Foxes want to keep him at the club. However, speaking recently, Rodgers hinted that Leicester are likely to let go of players who don’t want to stay at the King Power.

“If someone doesn’t want to be here, or someone wants too much money to be here, we have to be brave enough to say: ‘Thank you very much and on you go’. We’re not a club with masses of resources that can facilitate every single player’s need, especially from a financial side,” said Rodgers.

He continued:

“A number of these guys are down on their last year; we’ve said before that we’d like them to stay, but there has to be a point in time where if what they want is too demanding for us as a club, and if the time is right, that they have to move on. We have to do that and then look forward.”

Tielemans has registered four goals and one assist from 21 games across competitions this season.

Arsenal being forced to pay over the odds for Mykhaylo Mudryk, says Dean Jones

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Arsenal are being forced to pay over the odds for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian winger is a priority target for Arteta this month, and the north London side are engaged in talks to secure his signature. However, negotiations have slowed down recently owing to Shakhtar Donetsk’s insistence of seeking a premium fee for their prized asset.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Gunners are wary of overpaying for the 22-year-old.

“They’re in a situation where they’re being forced to pay over the odds for a player, and they’ve got to be very, very careful here. I think for a long time, £65 million has generally been the figure I’ve been hearing that Arsenal wouldn’t want to be going over for this player,” said Jones.

He added:

“And I think we have to make comparisons to when they bought Nicolas Pepe, and they overpaid for him, and it didn’t work out. Now, I’m not saying that Mudryk would end up being a flop at Arsenal, but they have to be careful that they don’t overpay by a big amount for anyone at the moment.”

Mudryk could be a superb replacement for Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates.

