Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign Jurrien Timber; club identify Declan Rice alternative, and more - June 25, 2023

Arsenal are expected to further invest in their squad after their recent rise under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager has improved his team by leaps and bounds since taking charge and helped them finish second in the Premier League in the recently concluded season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been backed to sign Jurrien Timber this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have identified an alternative to midfielder Declan Rice. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 25, 2023:

Arsenal backed to sign Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber has admirers at the Emirates.

Journalist Ryan Taylor reckons Arsenal could complete a move for Jurrien Timber this summer.

The Dutch defender is looking to leave Ajax this year in search of a new challenge. The Gunners want to sign a new defender ahead of the new season and have set their sights on the 22-year-old. Arteta is attempting to add more cover to his centre back position.

The Spanish manager already has a solid centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel, but there’s lack of backup. Timber’s arrival could solve the issue and also push the first team stars to get better.

Taylor told Give Me Sport,that there’s little interest from other clubs in the Dutchman, though.

“He is a really highly-rated, young centre-back with world-class potential. He has also been tracked by Manchester United, but there does seem to be an appetite that Ajax are willing to sell to Arsenal.

"It's now just about finding an agreement. Obviously, at this moment in time, it doesn't look like any other clubs are interested, which massively benefits Arsenal. I do expect that one to get done,” said Taylor.

Timber’s impending arrival could be a huge boost to the Gunners who're back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Gunners identify Declan Rice alternative

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal could turn back to Moises Caicedo if they fail in their pursuit of Declan Rice, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

Arteta is hot in the heels of the English midfielder, but prising him away from West Ham United is proving to be a challenge. The Hammers have rejected an opening bid for their star man, but the Gunners are reportedly preparing an improved offer.

The north London side were eager to sign Caicedo in January but failed to convince Brighton & Hove Albion to part ways with the player. The Ecuadorian has since signed a new contract with the Seagulls but remains linked with a move away from the Amex this summer.

Ornstein said on YouTube channel Five that Arteta could move on to Caicedo or Romeo Lavia if Rice proves elusive.

“If Declan Rice doesn’t come off, which Arsenal may not be focusing on at this point because they’re focused so heavily on him, but if the worst case scenario happens they have a recruitment team who may look at Caicedo or others.

"We have seen Romeo Lavia linked quite heavily. I’m not sure of that one developing at this moment in time, but that could change in seconds or minutes,” said Ornstein.

Chelsea are also eager to sign Caicedo this summer

Arsenal yet to submit Romeo Lavia offer

Romeo Lavia is likely to be on the move this summer.

Reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners appreciate Romeo Lavia.

Arteta is keen to improve his options in midfield this summer and has set his sights on Rice. However, the Spanish manager also has other targets on his radar, including Lavia. The Belgian is expected to leave Southampton this year after their relegation from the Premier League.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the Gunners have established contact for Lavia, but there’s nothing concrete regarding a move yet.

“With Lavia, they are interested. They appreciate the player and had some talks on both the player and club side with Southampton to understand more or less how much they want for the player.

"But it's not something that is in the advanced stages between Arsenal and Southampton yet,” said Romano.

The north London side are willing to let both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey leave this summer if they can secure their top targets.

