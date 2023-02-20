Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign Lazio midfielder; Newcastle want Kieran Tierney, and more - February 20, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (February 25) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team regained their top spot in the league after a superb win against Aston Villa last weekend.

Meanwhile, journalist Pete O'Rourke has backed the Gunners to sign a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are monitoring Kieran Tierney with interest.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 20, 2023:

Arsenal backed to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (right) is likely to be on the move at the end of the season.

Pete O'Rourke expects Arsenal to move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. The Serbian midfielder is likely to leave Lazio at the end of the season and is already generating interest from clubs across Europe.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and continue to be linked to the player.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke tipped the north London side to target Milinkovic-Savic after missing out on Moises Caicedo in January.

"There'll be a lot of clubs competing for his signature, but we know that Arsenal are looking for midfield reinforcements, having missed out on Moises Caicedo in January. So, I'm sure Milinkovic-Savic is someone who is on their radar as well," said O'Rourke.

The Serb has registered six goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Newcastle want Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has admirers at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Kieran Tierney, according to Football Insider.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Magpies are looking for a new left-back this summer and are monitoring the 25-year-old with interest.

Tierney was first choice under Arteta last season, but an unfortunate knee injury ended his season. However, he has failed to reclaim his place after successful surgery. The 25-year-old has registered 25 games across competitions this season, mostly off the bench, picking up a goal and an assist.

However, Newcastle reckon Tierney could rediscover his mojo at St. James' Park and could look to sign him at the end of the season. The Gunners might let him leave if the player's £30 million valuation is met.

Alan Hutton believes Emirates move could tempt Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton has suggested that Declan Rice could be tempted by a move to the Emirates.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with West Ham United but hasn't agreed an extension yet. Arsenal are looking to prise him away this summer, with Arteta eager to upgrade his midfield.

There's expected to be a rush for Rice's services should he become available this summer. However, speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that the Gunners would be an enticing destination for the 24-year-old.

"I do not see why you wouldn’t (if Rice will choose Arsenal over the competition). They are still up there and challenging for the league title. The process has worked really well under Arteta; he is building a squad to go and challenge in the league and Europe. I think that is somewhere where Declan Rice sees himself, playing in the Champions League," said Hutton.

He added:

"I am really interested to see what kind of price tag we are talking. If you look at the likes of Jude Bellingham, are we talking about the same kind of figure? I do not think they are on the same level. That is no sleight on Declan Rice. It will be interesting to see what kind of figure we are talking about."

Rice has appeared 28 times across competitions for the Hammers this season, registering one goal and three assists.

