Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign Lyon midfielder; club remain interested in Youri Tielemans, and more - August 8, 2022

Arsenal remain eager to upgrade their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Mikel Arteta wants to break into the top four this season after opening the campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed the club to sign a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the north London side remain interested in Youri Tielemans.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Arsenal transfer stories as on August 8, 2022:

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to sign Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta has admirers at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal can secure the signature of Lucas Paqueta before the end of the summer. The Brazilian has caught the eye with Lyon, so the Gunners are looking to take him to the Emirates.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell named Paqueta among the players who could make a difference for the Gunners.

"Paqueta looks like a really, really good footballer. He is another Brazil international. Hey, come and join the Brazilian revolution! It is happening in London and it is happening at Arsenal," said Campbell.

He added:

“Listen, you can never have enough quality players, especially with the five substitute rule now. The pursuit of the likes of Paqueta and (Youri) Tielemans could go right to the end of the window. These are the players who are difference makers."

Campbell said that Paqueta would be a brilliant addition to the Arsenal squad.

"The team is performing now. Could you imagine if you bolster that with two, three, four of the players we are talking about? All of a sudden people would be like, ‘Hold on a minute, something it really happening at the Emirates.’ I like what I am hearing, and I like what I am seeing. Paqueta would be a brilliant signing," said Campbell.

Gunners remain interested in Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Arsenal still have their eyes on Youri Tielemans, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Leicester City midfielder has been linked with the Gunners all summer, but a move has so far failed to materialise.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Lucas Torreira's departure could help the north London side fund the move.

"An offer has not yet arrived at Leicester for Youri Tielemans. The situation remains the same, and even the player is still waiting for the next steps. Arsenal maintain an interest in the Belgium international, but an official proposal will be needed," wrote Romano.

He added:

"I must admit I remain surprised no one has made an offer yet because I think a player like Tielemans being available for a reduced fee in the final year of his contract is an incredible opportunity for top clubs. Certainly, the departure of Lucas Torreira to Galatasaray will bring Arsenal €6-7m plus add-ons, and that can help fund a new signing.”

The Gunners have signed the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira but could do with more reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Kevin Campbell expects four more departures from Emirates

Kevin Campbell believes the north London club could offload four more players this summer. The Gunners have been quite active in the ongoing transfer window, but they are not done yet.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell named Pablo Mari, Hector Bellin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson as the players who could leave.

“I expect Mari and Bellerin to leave as well. Bellerin has been a good servant, but there is no point keeping him when his time is up. (William) Saliba wants his number two shirt as well. It is one of those things. It has to happen," said Campbell.

He added:

"Maitland-Niles is one I’m not sure on. It might be a loan move for him. Reiss Nelson might also have to leave on loan. He has looked alright in pre-season, but the standards and levels at Arsenal are going up. You cannot carry deadwood. Some of these guys might be used as squad players and may well be the Hale End boys.”

