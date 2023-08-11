Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign Moises Caicedo; Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest, and more - August 11, 2023

Arsenal will look to start the new campaign with a win when they host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday (August 12) in the Premier League. The Gunners ended last season in second place.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been backed to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Forest on a permanent deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 11, 2023:

Arsenal backed to sign Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has admirers at the Emirates.

Football pundit Kenny Cunningham reckons Arsenal could still complete a move for Moises Caicedo this summer.

Chelsea are no longer the favourites to lap up the 21-year-old this summer, with Liverpool reportedly striking a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ecuadorian was a target for the Gunners in January this year, but a move failed to materialise.

On Off The Ball, Cunnigham said that a move for Caicedo this summer could depend on the future of Thomas Partey.

“I still feel as though there may still be something else. Caicedo is a fascinating one. He was linked to Chelsea, and it looked like it was done a while ago, but it hasn’t happened.

"He was linked to Arsenal, and he wanted to make that move to Arsenal the second half of last season, but it didn’t happen. They couldn’t agree a fee,” said Cunningham.

He continued:

“Thomas Partey’s situation is an interesting one. I thought he was the one Arsenal player who struggled at the end of last season. He’s had problems with injuries.

"I just wonder with the money they’re throwing in Saudi Arabia, I saw one link where Partey’s name was mentioned, and I just thought Christmas could come early, and they could get Partey out and get Caicedo in, for me, that puts them in a far better situation.”

Caicedo was keen to join the north London side in January and could still be open to a move.

Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest

Matt Turner has left the Emirates.

Matt Turner has completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest, Arsenal have confirmed.

The American custodian arrived at the Emirates last summer but failed to break into the first team. He remained behind Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order under Arteta and has now opted to leave in search of regular football.

Forest were looking for a new goalkeeper this summer and had zeroed in on Turner. Talks with the Gunners progressed quickly, and a deal has now been struck. The north London side have also completed a move for David Raya, but an official confirmation is awaited.

Gunners working to sort Nicolas Pepe future

Nicolas Pepe could finally leave the Emirates this summer.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons the Gunners could be willing to let Nicolas Pepe leave for free.

The Ivorian winger arrived at the Emirates in 2019 with a lot of hype. The Gunners paid a club record fee for his services, but the move turned out to be a disaster. Pepe has dropped out of favour since and is now a forgotten man at the club.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that Besiktas are interested in the 28-year-old but are unwilling to pay a huge transfer fee for his signature.

“Until Declan Rice arrived, he was still the record signing at £72million. Besiktas want to make that move, but I don't think they want to pay too much of a transfer fee.

"The ideal scenario for them, given he is in the final year of his contract, is to do that deal for no money at all,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“I don't think Arsenal realistically want to do that, but I think they're having talks behind the scenes about what will be the viable exit option for him.

"You will remember what happened with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, where there was a mutual termination of the contract, and then he was allowed to move on for no money at all. Arsenal would want a transfer fee, that's the ideal scenario, but all options are probably still on the table."

Arteta has a settled attack and will be eager to see the end of Pepe, whose contract expires next year.