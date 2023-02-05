Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners to battle Liverpool for Juventus forward; Gabriel Martinelli signs new deal, and more - February 4, 2023

Arsenal succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (February 4) in the Premier League. Despite the defeat, Mikel Arteta’s men remain atop the league after 20 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will go head-to-head with Liverpool for the signature of a Juventus forward. Elsewhere, Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new deal at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 4, 2023:

Arsenal to battle Liverpool for Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal will face competition from Liverpool for the signature of Federico Chiesa, according to 90 Min. The Italian winger has struggled with injuries this season and has not been in his element for Juventus. He's tipped to leave Turin at the end of the campaign, and the Gunners are interested.

Arteta opted to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion last month but lacks depth in attack in his squad. Chiesa could add another dimension to the Spaniard’s frontline, if he stays fit. The 25-year-old has registered just nine appearances this season for the Bianconeri, scoring one goal and setting up two.

Anfield Agenda @AnfieldAgenda | Liverpool are looking at the possibility of signing Federico Chiesa in the summer. The fee quoted is in the region of £53m [twitter.com/i/web/status/1… | Liverpool are looking at the possibility of signing Federico Chiesa in the summer. The fee quoted is in the region of £53m [ @cmdotcom 🚨 | Liverpool are looking at the possibility of signing Federico Chiesa in the summer. The fee quoted is in the region of £53m [@cmdotcom] twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZKk3o56XGE

His recent woes have not deterred the north London side, who believe Chiesa could be a valuable addition to the squad. However, Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the Italian and are unlikely to give an inch without a fight.

Gabriel Martinelli signs new deal

Gabriel Martinelli has extended his stay at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli has expressed his delight after penning a new contract with Arsenal.

The Brazilian has been generating attention from clubs around Europe following his superb form with the Gunners this season. The north London side have now ended all speculation regarding his future.

Gabriel Martinelli @gabimartinelli



I’m so proud to have signed another contract with The Arsenal family.



From the moment I joined the staff, my teammates and the supporters have made me feel at home



I’m excited for what the future holds at this special club



COYG The journey continuesI’m so proud to have signed another contract with The Arsenal family.From the moment I joined the staff, my teammates and the supporters have made me feel at homeI’m excited for what the future holds at this special clubCOYG The journey continues 🙏I’m so proud to have signed another contract with The Arsenal family. From the moment I joined the staff, my teammates and the supporters have made me feel at home ❤️I’m excited for what the future holds at this special club 👊 COYG 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/QRwEPO0X8S

Speaking after committing his future to the club, Martinelli said that he's ready to give his best for the team.

“I feel amazing. I’m really happy in getting the new contract. I want to do my best for the team and for the fans as well, to give back to them and make them proud. I’ve said it many times, I love everything about Arsenal. I love the city, I love my teammates. I love the fans. I love the club, and I’m going to try my best for this football club,” said Martinelli.

The 21-year-old also thanked fans for their continued support.

“We need to win trophies. I think not just me but everyone in that dressing room wants to go to the games to win them, and for our fans,” said Martinelli.

He added:

“To them, I would just like to say thank you for all the support. They’ve been amazing with me this season. The atmosphere in the stadium this season has been unbelievable, and I just want to say thank you. I will give 100 per cent every single day for this football club.”

Martinelli has appeared 27 times across competitions this season, scoring seven goals and setting up as many.

Gunners face Barcelona competition for Martin Zubimendi, says Fabrizio Romano

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal face competition from Barcelona for the signature of Martin Zubimendi, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish defensive midfielder was a target for the Gunners in the winter transfer window, but the player opted not to leave Real Sociedad last month. Arteta is expected to return for his compatriot at the end of the season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Martin Zubimendi has won possession in the midfield third more times (65) than any other player in La Liga this season Martin Zubimendi has won possession in the midfield third more times (65) than any other player in La Liga this season 💪 Martin Zubimendi has won possession in the midfield third more times (65) than any other player in La Liga this season https://t.co/YEcH9g8PwK

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 24-year-old is on Arteta’s agenda for the summer.

“One of the players they considered is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi – a very good player who’s also on the list of Barcelona, someone they’re following for the summer,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Arsenal were considering a move for Zubimendi; he has a release clause, but on the player’s side, he was happy to stay until at least the end of the season, so Arsenal decided not to proceed in talks, because they saw that the player didn’t want to move now. He wasn’t rejecting Arsenal or anyone else; he just wanted to stay at Real Sociedad, but we can see if he’s one to keep an eye on in the summer.”

Romano also said that Arteta had a huge role to play in Jorginho’s arrival at the Emirates.

“On Jorginho, Arteta made the difference – he’s a big fan; he’s in love with the player’s experience, with how popular he is in the dressing room, and these factors made the difference. He was seen as the best last-minute option for the club,” said Arteta.

Jorginho started against Everton from the bench but couldn’t salvage a point for his side after coming on in the second half.

