Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners battling AC Milan for Ligue 1 striker; club eyeing Wilfried Zaha, and more - April 13, 2023

Arsenal will look to continue their siege on the Premier League title when they face West Ham United on Sunday (April 16) at the London Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side are the frontunners to win the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are locked in a battle with AC Milan for the services of a Ligue 1 striker. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Wilfried Zaha. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 13, 2023:

Arsenal battling AC Milan for Jonathan David

Jonathan David has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are competing with AC Milan for the services of Jonathan David, according to Calciomercato.it via Caught Offside.

The 23-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for Lille in recent seasons. The Canadian striker has scored 21 goals and set up four more from 32 games across competitions this season for the Ligue 1 side.

Arteta wants to add more bite to his attack ahead of the new season and is looking for a new striker. The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus as their only recognised No. 9, so the Spanish manager is eager to change that. The north London side want more cover in attack as they look to sustain their recent development under Arteta.

David has been identified as a possible target, with the player proving his mettle in France. However, Arsenal will have to ward off competition from the Rossoneri to get their man this summer.

Gunners eyeing Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Wilfried Zaha, according to Foot Mercato via The Metro. The Cote d'Ivoire international is one of the most lethal attackers in the Premier League, but his contract with Crystal Palace expires this summer. The Eagles have failed to tie him down to a new deal, so the 30-year-old is set to leave as a free agent.

The Gunners are among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are interested in the 30-year-old, who has six goals and three assists in 25 games this season.

The Premier League leaders have assembled a sizzling attack, but Arteta desires further additions to his squad ahead of the new season. Zaha’s experience and trickery could add another dimension to the frontline. However, the Ivorian’s decision could be dictated by the amount of playing time he's guaranteed.

Bukayo Saka opens up on title challenge

Bukayo Saka has his eyes on the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka has said that Arsenal are determined to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are six points clear at the top, but second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand. The north London side also have to face the reigning champions at the Etihad later this month in what could be the title decider.

Speaking to the club’s website, Saka said that Arsenal are determined to win all their remaining games and win the league.

“As players, we really want to do this. We know that everything is in our hands, and we just have to keep going game by game. If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused,” said Saka.

He added:

“It’s a long season, and we have to be consistent all the way through, so that’s what we’ll try to do. I wouldn’t say (the Man City game) is the final, but maybe the semifinal because it’s massive, and so important as both teams are fighting at the top. It’s really close, so it’ll be a massive game.”

The Englishman also opened up on his form this season and heaped praise on Arteta for helping him improve.

“I’ve learnt a lot, and I’m progressing in the right way, so I’m happy. I just hope at the end of the season those goals and assists will be very important, and they’ll mean a lot for the team,” said Saka.

He continued:

“(Arteta) has taught me a lot, and I have to thank him for the way I’m developing because a lot of it is because of what he’s doing for me. You have to be ready for everything that comes, and that’s one thing that I have tried to do - be ready for every moment and try to take it.”

Saka has amassed 13 goals and ten assists in 40 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season.

