Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners battling Liverpool for Lovro Majer; club advised to sign Ivan Toney, and more - May 1, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to host Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday (May 2) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team dropped to second in the league over the weekend and cannot afford to drop points against the Blues.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are locked in a battle with Liverpool for the services of Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 1, 2023:

Arsenal battling Liverpool for Lovro Majer

Lovro Majer is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Liverpool for the signature of Lovro Majer, according to The Daily Mail.

The Croatian midfielder joined Rennes last season and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Ligue 1. However, he has fallen out of favour recently and is tipped to leave the club this summer. Despite his recent struggles, the 25-year-old's stock remains high, with the Gunners and Reds are eyeing him with interest.

Majer could be available for £30 million this summer, which makes him an enticing prospect for both Premier League clubs. The north London side are looking for midfield reinforcements, with the current squad showing signs of struggle at the business end of the season.

Midfield remains an area of concern for Arteta, who's now hoping to rope in Majer to address the situation. However, Arsenal may have to ward off stiff competition from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to get their man.

Gunners advised to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could be on the move this summer.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised the club to sign Ivan Toney. The English striker has been impressive for Brentford this season, registering 21 goals and five assists in 34 games across competitions.

The Gunners are expected to delve into the transfer market for a new striker this summer, with Arteta eager to add more bite to his attack. Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson pointed out that Toney could add a different dimension to Arteta's frontline.

"I don’t see too much difference between him and (Gabriel) Jesus. I don’t, but if I was Arsenal, I would take him. I would take him. He suits Arsenal down to the ground. Sometimes, you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney," said Merson.

He added:

"He is good in the air; he has got a very good brain, Toney; he can see a picture. He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane job where he can come off the centre-halves, and he can pass through, and he can find a pass and he is tidy."

Manchester United and Chelsea also have their eyes on the 27-year-old ahead of the summer.

AC Milan offered chance to sign Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson has admirers at the San Siro.

AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Reiss Nelson this summer, according to The Daily Cannon.

The English forward is in the final year of his contract with Arsenal, but talks for an extension haven't been fruitful yet. Both parties have spoken of a desire to continue their association, but it looks increasingly likely that the 23-year-old will leave at the end of the season.

The Rossoneri are keeping stock of the situation and want to sign Nelson on a Bosman move. The player's entourage also believe that joining Milan could help the Englishman get his career back on track.

The 23-year-old will be eager to prove himself after struggling for chances with the Gunners. Nelson has played just over 500 minutes for the north London side this season, registering three goals and three assists. With the Gunners likely to invest in attack this season, a move away could be the right choice for the Englishman.

