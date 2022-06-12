Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners battling Manchester United for Brighton forward; club receive setback in pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker, and more - June 11, 2022

Arsenal are planning to strengthen their squad before the start of the new campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to scout the market for improvements after narrowly missing out on fourth place last season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are battling Manchester United for a Brighton & Hove Albion attacker. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a setback in their pursuit of an Atletico Madrid striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 11, 2022:

Arsenal battling Manchester United for Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in battle with Manchester United for the signature of Leandro Trossard, according to Caught Offside via Voetbal.

The Belgian attacker has caught the eye with his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion. So United and the Gunners are eager to secure his services this summer.

Trossard moved to the Amex in 2019 and has since then become a mainstay under Graham Potter.

The 27-year-old has appeared 104 times for the Seagulls across competitions, scoring 18 goals.

He has been integral to the club's recent rise but will enter the final year of his contract this summer. Brighton could be tempted to cash in on him amid interest in his services across the league.

Squawka @Squawka Leandro Trossard's game by numbers vs. Poland:



25 minutes

2 shots

2 shots on target

2 goals



A sensational impact off the bench from the Brighton man! Leandro Trossard's game by numbers vs. Poland:25 minutes2 shots2 shots on target2 goalsA sensational impact off the bench from the Brighton man! https://t.co/XrU9YESj1C

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Mikel Arteta is planning to add more bite to his attack this summer. While a new number nine remains a priority, the Spaniard could use a player like Trossard in his roster.

The Belgian is versatile enough to operate across the frontline and has even appeared as a left wing-back on occasion.

However, the north London side will have to contend with Manchester United to get their man.

The Red Devils are also looking to upgrade their attack as they prepare for a fresh start under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Trossard is likely to face competition for places at Arsenal, while game time could be easier to secure at Old Trafford.

The Belgian has never appeared in European club competitions, so a move to either club should entice him.

Gunners receive setback in Alvaro Morata pursuit

Alvaro Morata is not seeking a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Alvaro Morata.

According to Caught Offside via Goal, the Spanish striker has no intention of returning to the Premier League.

The Gunners are eager to add a new striker to their roster after allowing both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave.

OptaJose @OptaJose in all competitions, becoming the joint-seventh highest scorer in the nation’s history alongside Emilio Butragueño (26 goals in 69 apps). Hawk. 26 - Álvaro Morata has scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Spainin all competitions, becoming the joint-seventh highest scorer in the nation’s history alongside Emilio Butragueño (26 goals in 69 apps). Hawk. 26 - Álvaro Morata has scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Spain 🇪🇸 in all competitions, becoming the joint-seventh highest scorer in the nation’s history alongside Emilio Butragueño (26 goals in 69 apps). Hawk. https://t.co/zmOjOzROKj

Mikel Arteta has Morata among his preferred targets, although Newcastle United are also interested in the player.

However, the 29-year-old is reluctant to return to England after a difficult time with Chelsea a few seasons ago.

Morata spent the last campaign on loan with Juventus and will either return to Turin or stay at Atletico Madrid next season.

Arsenal interested in Giovanni Simeone

Giovanni Simeone could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Giovanni Simeone, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Cagliari striker spent last season on loan with Hellas Verona, scoring 17 goals from 35 games. The Gunners are scouting the market for a new number nine and have their eyes on the Argentinean.

Verona have a €12 million option to buy in the loan deal and are likely to exercise it following the 26-year-old's fine performances.

Interestingly, they could also let him leave for €20 million, making a modest profit to help their finances.

However, it's not clear whether the Gunners would be willing to take a risk on Simeone. The north London side could prefer a move for Gianluca Scamacca instead, although Gabriel Jesus is their priority target this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far