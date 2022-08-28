Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners battling Manchester United for Celtic star; two more players tipped to leave the Emirates, and more - August 27, 2022

Arsenal secured a fabulous 2-1 win over Fulham to the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League. Goals from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes helped Mikel Arteta's side complete a stunning comeback win to continue their perfect start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are battling Manchester United for the signature of a Celtic midfielder. Elsewhere, journalist Charles Watts has tipped two more players to leave the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal @Arsenal



WE ARE THE ARSENAL! Four games. Four wins.WE ARE THE ARSENAL! Four games. Four wins. ✊WE ARE THE ARSENAL! ❤️ https://t.co/aPwLt9Ueve

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 27, 2022:

Arsenal battling Manchester United for Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Manchester United for the signature of Celtic's Matt O'Riley, according to ESPN via Football Talk.

The 21-year old has been a hit since joining the Scottish giants in January this year. O'Riley has registered four goals and three assists from 24 games in the Scottish Premier League since his arrival at Celtic Park.

The Gunners are scouting the market for young talent and have their eyes on O'Riley. Arteta wants more options in midfield, and the youngster has emerged as an option. However, the north London side will have to compete with the Red Devils for his signature.

Charles Watts tips two more players to leave Emirates this summer

Hector Bellerin is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Charles Watts has revealed that Arsenal are working to trim their squad before the end of the summer. The Gunners have been quite efficient in the incomings in the past couple of weeks and are now focusing on exits.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that departures are expected at the Emirates between now and the end of the summer.

"In terms of outgoings, we are really moving forward now. We’ve seen lots of work already this window in terms of trimming the squad, and there’s about sort of three players left now, who between now and transfer deadline day, do expect to leave the club," said Watts.

Watts named Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin as the players set for a departure from the Emirates. Interestingly, the Ivorian has already completed a loan move to Nice.

"In terms of Nicolas Pepe, that one is now very very close to happening. The deal has been agreed with Nice," said Watts.

He added:

"And then, it’s all about Ainsley Maitland Niles and Hector Bellerin after that. The two more players who Arsenal are looking to get out the door."

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a return to Spain all summer.

Marco Silva praises Gunners' summer signings

Gabriel Jesus has been on fire this season.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has heaped praise on Arsenal's summer business so far. The Gunners have been quite active in the transfer window and have already brought in quite a few new faces.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game, as cited by The Metro, Silva said that Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba have added to the quality of the squad.

"Some players have come in, and they’ve added something different for them. Gabriel Jesus is a good example, the central defender (William Saliba) is a good example as well, and they’ve added something important for them," said Silva.

The Fulham manager admitted that Arsenal are in a good run of form and said it will be a tough challenge for his team.

"They have a lot of individual quality; they are in a good moment; it will be tough for us, but we are in a good moment as well. Of course you want to go there to match them, to challenge them, to embrace the challenge that will definitely be a tough challenge for us, but we want to play the game and to match them," said Silva.

Both Jesus and Saliba have hit the ground running at the Emirates this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav